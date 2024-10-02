Brechin blinds factory workers to lose jobs 5 days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin blinds factory workers to lose jobs 5 days before Christmas

More than 50 years of production at window blinds manufacturer Stevens Scotland in the Angus town will cease at the end of the year.

By Graham Brown
Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google

Staff at an Angus blinds maker have been given the crushing news they will lose their jobs days before Christmas.

Stevens Scotland Ltd is to cease production at its Brechin factory at the end of December.

More than 50 workers learned on Tuesday their last day of employment will be Friday December 20.

The firm will then cease trading on December 31.

It will mark the end of more than 50 years of production at what was one of the UK’s most successful window blind manufacturers.

Confirmation of a devastating jobs blow for the Angus town comes a month after news of an “operational review” at the firm.

It was described at the time as an “internal matter”.

‘We knew it was going to happen’

One Brechin worker said staff were resigned to redundancy in the wake of the October announcement.

“It’s obviously not great to be told you’re going to be out of work five days before Christmas,” they said.

“But we knew it was going to happen.”

Many staff are long-serving employees of the family-founded firm. And the vast majority live in Angus.

Brechin blind manufacturer Stevens Scotland closure
A promotional image from the Stevens Scotland website. Image: Stevens Scotland Ltd

The factory insider said: “We’ve been told there is a possibility we could be put on short time before the factory closes.

“We weren’t actually spoken to directly by the senior management this week.

“When this was first announced there was the offer of other roles at other factories like Nottingham but that is no longer on the table.

“Some had also asked about a move to another factory at Renfrew but that also isn’t happening.”

2015 takeover of Stevens Scotland

Stevens was established in the Angus town in 1968 and grew to become a premier UK supplier of internal window blinds.

The company boasted market-leading performance and invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment.

It opened a 66,000 sq. ft. split level factory at Denburn Way around 2000.

Industry giant Hunter Douglas bought the firm in 2015.

The acquisition by the Dutch-based company followed a 17% rise in turnover at the Angus outfit.

The parent company has been asked for comment on the Brechin closure.

