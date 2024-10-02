Perth milestone reached as thousands object to leisure plans at Thimblerow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth milestone reached as thousands object to leisure plans at Thimblerow

A petition against the controversial decision was launched by a former Perth Leisure Pool employee.

By Sean O'Neil
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Thousands of angry objectors have signed a petition to overturn plans for a new Perth leisure centre at Thimblerow.

The call to reverse the decision was started by former Perth Leisure Pool employee Bobby Brian, who claimed it showed a lack of ambition for the facility.

The controversial plan doesn’t include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink and would reduce parking in the city centre by 355 spaces.

More than 2,000 have now objected to the proposal.

Launching his petition last month, Bobby said: “This isn’t just about replacing a pool and ice rink, it’s about safeguarding and improving the vibrancy and future of our city.”

The Courier has been campaigning to Protect Perth Leisure amid the council’s attempts to scale back provision in the city.

Councillor hopes plan can be revisited

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey put forward a counter-proposal in September to build a full PH20 facility at Glover Street.

It was narrowly defeated by 18 votes to 20 but the elected member says he is keen to see the subject revisited given the public backlash.

He told The Courier: “I’m not surprised that so many people have shown their support for retaining a leading-class leisure pool in Perth and well done to Bobby for all the work he’s done to let people know what they’re about to lose out on.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’ll be taking any opportunity I can to bring this matter back to the chamber so that the debate can be revisited.

“Hopefully the public’s anger as expressed through this petition and other avenues will refocus the minds of those who voted against at our September meeting.”

Councillor Bailey believes the earliest opportunity to overturn the decision may come at next year’s budget meeting.

He said: “At that time I’ll only be voting for budgets that include the full £90m allocation for the PH20 project and not the cut-down £60m that got voted through in September.”

Questions over heritage letter dates

The council’s plan has been dealt a further blow after heritage group Twentieth Century Society resubmitted a proposal to have Perth Leisure Pool given listed status.

The Courier revealed last month that council officers failed to tell Historic Environment Scotland that Glover Street was no longer the preferred site for the new leisure centre.

Inside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: FaulknerBrowns/C20 Society

Councillor Bailey says he has been asking his own question regarding the information submitted by council officers.

He said: “I’m currently working on analysing the exact information that was passed from the council to Historic Environment Scotland and the dates on which it was sent compared to what we councillors were told ahead of the September meeting.

“Meantime I note that the listing bid might be re-visited but I worry now that given the outcome of the vote, a decision in favour of listing will not be something that people in Perth will welcome given that it could lead to taxpayer money having to be spent on maintaining an out-of-use leisure centre.

“Maybe common sense will prevail and a sensible option for a deep refurb of the existing leisure pool will come forward.”

To sign the petition click here.

More from Perth & Kinross

Pierre Leger holding tray of Strathearn Cheeses in front of row of POW camp huts
Strathearn Cheese-maker calls it a day after failed hunt for new premises
UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth graduations: Full list of students celebrating
artist impression of grassy pedestrian bridge over new Cross Tay Link Road near Perth
Cross Tay Link Road 'green bridge' set to open next month as part of…
Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.
Fears of Inveralmond congestion until 2027 as opening date of Perth's Bertha Park link…
3
Three women standing in front of fish fryer at Auchterarder chip shop
End of an era for Auchterarder as third generation chip shop family serve final…
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?
Gleneagles Hotel.
Perthshire venues and Andy Murray's hotel given top accolades in first-ever Michelin Key awards
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said 'I'm f***ed, I'm going to…
Crawford Niven pointing to farmland behind him
Gloagburn farmer takes to YouTube to blast Perthshire solar panel plans
4

Conversation