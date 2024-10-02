Perth milestone reached as thousands object to leisure plans at Thimblerow

Thousands of angry objectors have signed a petition to overturn plans for a new Perth leisure centre at Thimblerow.

The call to reverse the decision was started by former Perth Leisure Pool employee Bobby Brian, who claimed it showed a lack of ambition for the facility.

The controversial plan doesn’t include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink and would reduce parking in the city centre by 355 spaces.

More than 2,000 have now objected to the proposal.

Launching his petition last month, Bobby said: “This isn’t just about replacing a pool and ice rink, it’s about safeguarding and improving the vibrancy and future of our city.”

The Courier has been campaigning to Protect Perth Leisure amid the council’s attempts to scale back provision in the city.

Councillor hopes plan can be revisited

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey put forward a counter-proposal in September to build a full PH20 facility at Glover Street.

It was narrowly defeated by 18 votes to 20 but the elected member says he is keen to see the subject revisited given the public backlash.

He told The Courier: “I’m not surprised that so many people have shown their support for retaining a leading-class leisure pool in Perth and well done to Bobby for all the work he’s done to let people know what they’re about to lose out on.

“I’ll be taking any opportunity I can to bring this matter back to the chamber so that the debate can be revisited.

“Hopefully the public’s anger as expressed through this petition and other avenues will refocus the minds of those who voted against at our September meeting.”

Councillor Bailey believes the earliest opportunity to overturn the decision may come at next year’s budget meeting.

He said: “At that time I’ll only be voting for budgets that include the full £90m allocation for the PH20 project and not the cut-down £60m that got voted through in September.”

Questions over heritage letter dates

The council’s plan has been dealt a further blow after heritage group Twentieth Century Society resubmitted a proposal to have Perth Leisure Pool given listed status.

The Courier revealed last month that council officers failed to tell Historic Environment Scotland that Glover Street was no longer the preferred site for the new leisure centre.

Councillor Bailey says he has been asking his own question regarding the information submitted by council officers.

He said: “I’m currently working on analysing the exact information that was passed from the council to Historic Environment Scotland and the dates on which it was sent compared to what we councillors were told ahead of the September meeting.

“Meantime I note that the listing bid might be re-visited but I worry now that given the outcome of the vote, a decision in favour of listing will not be something that people in Perth will welcome given that it could lead to taxpayer money having to be spent on maintaining an out-of-use leisure centre.

“Maybe common sense will prevail and a sensible option for a deep refurb of the existing leisure pool will come forward.”

To sign the petition click here.