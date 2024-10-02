Strathearn Cheese-maker calls it a day after failed hunt for new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathearn Cheese-maker calls it a day after failed hunt for new premises

Pierre Leger wanted to keep the Perthshire business local but couldn't find a suitable space in the area

By Morag Lindsay
Pierre Leger holding tray of Strathearn Cheeses in front of row of POW camp huts
Strathearn Cheese has outgrown its base at the former Cultybraggan POW camp at Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire cheese-maker has announced he is stopping production at the end of this year.

Strathearn Cheese boss Pierre Leger employs five people at Comrie.

He says he has made the decision with “a heavy heart” after nine award-winning years.

It follows a fruitless search for new premises to house the business, which has outgrown its base at the Cultybraggan camp.

Pierre says he was unable to find anywhere large enough with access for milk deliveries around Comrie, Crieff, Auchterarder and the wider Strathearn area.

And so he has reluctantly put the business up for sale.

Round cheeses on tray at Strathearn Cheese base
Another batch of Strathearn Cheeses at Cullybraggan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” he said.

“My accountant had made it clear we needed to grow. And I was very keen to do that. But I just haven’t been able to find premises that were suitable.”

Strathearn Cheese production will continue to Christmas

Pierre left a job as a travelling salesman to create Strathearn Cheese with then business partner Drew Watson.

He says he couldn’t face the prospect of long commutes if he moved the company out of the area.

“I live in Crieff. It’s a 15-minute drive to Comrie,” said Pierre.

“People have said ‘why don’t you move to the Perth food park?’ but then I’d have been looking at a 30-minute drive to work, 45 minutes if the traffic was bad.

Pierre Leger smiling holding cheeseboard with cheeses next to old iron POW camp hut
Pierre Leger with some of the Strathearn Cheese range at Cultybraggan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I left my last job because of the driving, and I just didn’t want to go back to that.”

Pierre announced the closure this week, but staff were told last month.

“I have a great team at Comrie, so I want to give them all the help I can before we finish at Christmas,” he added.

Strathearn Cheese popular with public and judges

Pierre and Drew, who retired earlier this year, launched Strathearn Cheese at the former POW camp at Cultybraggan, Comrie, in 2016.

Their first cheese was The Strathearn. It has since been joined by The Lady Mary, The Wee Comrie and more recently The Braggan, as well as a range of butters.

Cheese board with selection of Strathearn cheeses
The Strarthearn Cheese range has grown and grown. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Wee Comrie is the most popular. Pierre and the team make around 1,500 units a month.

However, The Braggan – a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese matured for three months – has been outselling it since it was introduced earlier this year.

Strathearn Cheese has won multiple awards and medals, and has been named ‘Best Scottish Cheese’ four times.

Hopes high for future of business

Pierre says it’s possible that the Strathearn Cheese name will live on.

He is looking to sell the business as either a going concern at Comrie, or as a relocation. The second option would allow the customer lists, recipes and equipment to be absorbed into another business.

Strathearn Cheese nameplate on door of business premises
Can a buyer be found for Strathearn Cheese? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s a real shame,” said Pierre.

“But we needed to increase revenue, and the only way to do that was to expand – to grow or move on

“The premises here are too small for our needs now. But it may be that they are suitable for someone who wants to come in and just make cheese themselves.”

Fellow foodie businesses have reacted with sadness to the closure announcement.

Thyme Deli and Bistro at Aberfeldy said: “You have achieved so much and made so many people’s cheese dreams come true.”

And Sarah Rankin Cooks said: “I do hope the business continues with a new owner. It would be a sad day if Strathearn Cheeses disappear.”

