Strathearn Cheese-maker calls it a day after failed hunt for new premises

A Perthshire cheese-maker has announced he is stopping production at the end of this year.

Strathearn Cheese boss Pierre Leger employs five people at Comrie.

He says he has made the decision with “a heavy heart” after nine award-winning years.

It follows a fruitless search for new premises to house the business, which has outgrown its base at the Cultybraggan camp.

Pierre says he was unable to find anywhere large enough with access for milk deliveries around Comrie, Crieff, Auchterarder and the wider Strathearn area.

And so he has reluctantly put the business up for sale.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” he said.

“My accountant had made it clear we needed to grow. And I was very keen to do that. But I just haven’t been able to find premises that were suitable.”

Strathearn Cheese production will continue to Christmas

Pierre left a job as a travelling salesman to create Strathearn Cheese with then business partner Drew Watson.

He says he couldn’t face the prospect of long commutes if he moved the company out of the area.

“I live in Crieff. It’s a 15-minute drive to Comrie,” said Pierre.

“People have said ‘why don’t you move to the Perth food park?’ but then I’d have been looking at a 30-minute drive to work, 45 minutes if the traffic was bad.

“I left my last job because of the driving, and I just didn’t want to go back to that.”

Pierre announced the closure this week, but staff were told last month.

“I have a great team at Comrie, so I want to give them all the help I can before we finish at Christmas,” he added.

Strathearn Cheese popular with public and judges

Pierre and Drew, who retired earlier this year, launched Strathearn Cheese at the former POW camp at Cultybraggan, Comrie, in 2016.

Their first cheese was The Strathearn. It has since been joined by The Lady Mary, The Wee Comrie and more recently The Braggan, as well as a range of butters.

The Wee Comrie is the most popular. Pierre and the team make around 1,500 units a month.

However, The Braggan – a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese matured for three months – has been outselling it since it was introduced earlier this year.

Strathearn Cheese has won multiple awards and medals, and has been named ‘Best Scottish Cheese’ four times.

Hopes high for future of business

Pierre says it’s possible that the Strathearn Cheese name will live on.

He is looking to sell the business as either a going concern at Comrie, or as a relocation. The second option would allow the customer lists, recipes and equipment to be absorbed into another business.

“It’s a real shame,” said Pierre.

“But we needed to increase revenue, and the only way to do that was to expand – to grow or move on

“The premises here are too small for our needs now. But it may be that they are suitable for someone who wants to come in and just make cheese themselves.”

Fellow foodie businesses have reacted with sadness to the closure announcement.

Thyme Deli and Bistro at Aberfeldy said: “You have achieved so much and made so many people’s cheese dreams come true.”

And Sarah Rankin Cooks said: “I do hope the business continues with a new owner. It would be a sad day if Strathearn Cheeses disappear.”