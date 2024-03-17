Business Matters: Strathearn Cheese boss on rolling out of Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Matters: Strathearn Cheese boss on rolling out of Perthshire

Pierre Leger on making the distinctive Strathearn.

Pierre Leger with examples of their cheese at Unit 15B Cultybraggan, Comrie Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pierre Leger with examples of their cheese at Unit 15B Cultybraggan, Comrie Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Strathearn Cheese is a small cheesemaking business started in Perthshire less than a decade ago.

The venture is based near Comrie, with a vision to sell artisan cheeses using local milk supplies and local flavours.

Co-founder Pierre Leger said: “I was a sales director for a catering wholesaler to high-end food establishments in Scotland.

“I was aware of a gap in the market for a washed rind cheese in whisky.

“Strathearn Cheese produces individual artisan cheeses that require a lot of attention when maturing. They are quite similar to European cheeses not common in Scotland.

“The bulk of our business is in Scotland. We deliver locally and work with wholesalers, but we also have some customers south of the border.

“Our cheeses are soft, fragile, with a shortish shelf life.

“I am very proud to say that our business is growing constantly. I employ three staff and am currently looking for someone else to join our team.”

Nervous ahead of Strathearn Cheese purchase

Pierre admitted to being quite nervous before launching the operation in 2016.

But he added: “It was a time in my life when I was able to take risks without too much worries. The kids had left home and the mortgage was paid.

Production manager Kirsty Wedgwood at work Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The first three years were tough, building the brand and getting regular orders. However, the last three years have been easier, with the brand getting recognition.”

Pierre said the onset of Covid had been the most stressful time in the operation’s existence.

He explained: “As a food producer, we were able to continue supplying businesses, but these were only farm shops and delis that remained open – hotels and restaurants were closed and so did farmers’ markets for a while. That was about a third of our revenue.

“Online sales improved during that time, but not enough to cover the loss of business.”

But there has been a big improvement in the fortunes of the business since the impact of the pandemic eased.

Pierre explained: “We are now at full capacity. We make cheese every day of the week and cannot make more.

“This year will be when I start looking for a possible change of premises to expand and grow.”

Pierre said he likes everything about his job.

“I love making cheese, churning cream into butter, driving around the country and delivering to our customers. Even the office part of the job is enjoyable. I am lucky to have a wonderful team working with me.

“Some farmers’ markets can be very cold and/or wet. But speaking to regular and new customers make it worthwhile.”

Distinctive style

The firm’s products include The Strathearn – a rennet set cheese made with pasteurised cow’s milk.

The cheese is matured for four weeks and washed in a Glenturret single malt whisky-flavoured brine, every other day.

The rich, semi-soft texture is said to contrast well with the flavoursome whisky washed rind.

Pierre Leger at work.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pierre said Strathearn Cheese is very lucky to have very little competition in the local area.

He added: “In fact, we work closely with other Scottish cheesemakers. We buy from them and sell their cheeses alongside ours.”

Financial hurdles

However, Pierre said the business still faces financial hurdles.

“The cost of goods is constantly rising, the electricity bill is already high, most equipment for cheesemaking is from the Continent, and the price of transport since Brexit has made things incredibly difficult.”

But, looking to future opportunities for Strathearn Cheese, Pierre said the phone is always ringing with potential new customers asking for his cheese.

He went on: “We will work on marketing and brand awareness. If every chef and restauranteur in Scotland were aware and using our cheese, we would be in a great position.”

