Dundee chartered surveyors Shepherd adds 25 staff with acquisition

The firm has set out its growth ambitions.

By Rob McLaren
Shepherd's Martin Waite, Whyte & Barrie's Alan Crooks, Shepherd's Ian Fergusson and Whyte & Barrie's John Leighton.
Dundee surveying firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has completed a merger with Central Belt firm Whyte & Barrie.

Shepherd has its headquarters at Albert Square in Dundee and has 250 staff across 39 offices in Scotland.

These include Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, St Andrews, Montrose, Perth and Stirling.

It offers a range of property services including valuing, giving advice and providing home reports.

Whyte & Barrie, founded in the market town of Lanark in 1947, is one of the largest independent firms of chartered surveyors operating across Central Scotland.

It has 25 staff across its offices in Lanark, East Kilbride, Hamilton and Glasgow.

Shepherd growth ambitions

Eight years ago Shepherd merged with Hardies Property & Construction Consultants of St Andrews.

Shepherd senior partner Ian Fergusson said the latest acquisition highlights the firm’s growth ambitions.

He said: “Combining Shepherd’s 144-year heritage with Whyte & Barrie’s 77 years, this deal creates an entity with over 220 years of continuous service to the Scottish property market.

“This gives us an enhanced foothold in Lanarkshire and the Greater Glasgow area, while bolstering the depth of professional service we can offer to clients throughout Scotland.

“As such, it represents a great deal for both parties and our respective clients.”

John Leighton, managing partner at Whyte & Barrie, added: “We are delighted to secure this deal with Shepherd.

“Through the synergies realised by joining our forces, it brings under one roof an unrivalled range of property expertise to clients throughout Scotland.”

