Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: New Perthshire business group in disarray as second founding member quits

The Chamber of Commerce departure comes weeks after Perthshire Local chief Iain Fenwick walked away

shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
The partnership was set up to tackle empty units in Perth city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

A new group set up to boost the fortunes of Perth and Kinross businesses has been dealt a fresh blow after the second high-profile departure in a matter of weeks.

Perthshire Chamber of Commerce has quit the Perth and Kinross Partnership.

It comes after Iain Fenwick, creator of the Perthshire Local brand, resigned last month, saying he was “increasingly disillusioned” with the direction it was taking.

The two groups represent hundreds of local businesses and were founding members of the partnership.

Bosses say they are “disappointed” to see the chamber follow Perthshire Local out the door.

And they insist they are “more determined than ever” to persist.

Iain Fenwick walking through Perth city centre
Perthshire Local director Iain Fenwick. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But the latest departure leaves the partnership looking increasingly threadbare, less than nine months on from its launch.

Its remaining members are Growbiz Scotland, Giraffe Trading, Perthshire Businesswomen’s Network and Perth Farmers Market.

Perth city centre among business group’s top priorities

The partnership was created to tackle business challenges in Perth – including empty shops – and bring more investment to the area.

The launch coincided with the opening of the £27 million Perth Museum in March.

Immediate priorities were said to include addressing empty retail units and reduced footfall in Perth city centre.

And a key aim was to forge closer links between businesses and Perth and Kinross Council.

Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, arms folded leaning on table
Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce

Perthshire Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Vicki Unite confirmed the group has left the partnership.

A brief statement issued later said: “As a chamber we wish to focus on our strategy for growth, to serve and continue to directly engage with our members, supporters, partners and stakeholders for the good of our area and our communities.

“We wish the partnership the best of luck.”

Time for business groups to ditch individual agendas

The Perth and Kinross Business Partnership is co-chaired by Growbiz chief executive Jackie Brierton and Steven Stewart.

Mr Stewart retired from the chamber in October.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “We are disappointed the chamber is walking away from its commitment to be part of the business partnership, which was formed to bring together as many business groups as possible in the wider interests of the Perth and Kinross region.

Jackie Brierton, chief executive of GrowBiz Scotland. Image: Kinnoull Communications

“Stakeholders have told us consistently over the past six months that instead of business groups pursuing their own individual agendas, they want to see organisations working together to deliver real change for the benefit of our economy and our communities.

“The business partnership has made strong progress in the past six months in giving the region’s business community a stronger collective voice and building a more strategic partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.”

The statement says the remaining partners are all “passionate” about its mission.

And it adds: “We are more determined than ever to drive forward our agenda and change the way businesses engage with each other and with Perth and Kinross Council for the better, so we have more positive and productive relationships that are in the long-term interests of our region.”

