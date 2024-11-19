‘Disillusioned’ Perthshire Local boss quits new partnership set up to boost businesses

A new partnership set up to boost Perth and Kinross businesses has been rocked by the sudden departure of one of its best-known public figures.

Iain Fenwick, creator of the popular Perthshire Local brand, has quit just eight months after the launch of the Perth and Kinross Business Partnership.

Mr Fenwick says he has grown “increasingly disillusioned” with the direction the group is taking.

And he claims it is no longer acting in the best interests of the 500-plus businesses he represents.

The partnership was created to forge closer links between businesses and Perth and Kinross Council.

Its aim was to tackle challenges, such as the number of empty shops in Perth, and to attract investment.

It’s understood Mr Fenwick was there to act as a voice for independent businesses.

He has been an outspoken champion of local traders in recent years.

And that has also made him a critic of council policies such as parking charges and the inclusion of a publicly-funded cafe in the new Perth Museum.

It’s not clear who, if anyone, will replace him on the partnership.

Perthshire Local chief sets out reasons for leaving partnership

Mr Fenwick confirmed his resignation to The Courier.

He said: “I have decided to step down from my role on the Perth and Kinross Business Partnership.

“I have grown increasingly disillusioned with the direction the partnership is taking, as it seems to have shifted away from its original vision and mandate, no longer effectively representing the interests of my members.

“In order to best serve and protect the interests of my members, I have decided to dedicate my time and energy to my business.”

The Perthshire Local chief says the recent expansion of his business and the launch of a new Scotland Local app and website means his focus is needed elsewhere.

“My members will always be my top priority,” Mr Fenwick added.

“And I believe stepping down from the partnership is the best decision for all parties involved.

“I wish the partnership success in the future.”

Perth city centre high on partnership’s to-do list

The launch of the business partnership in March coincided with the opening of the £27 million Perth Museum.

Immediate priorities were said to include addressing business closures, empty retail units and reduced footfall in Perth city centre.

It is co-chaired by Jackie Brierton, chief executive of GrowBiz Scotland, and Steven Stewart, who retired as a director of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce last month.

The pair issued a joint statement, thanking Mr Fenwick for his contribution and defending the progress the partnership has made.

They say they are particularly excited about plans for an enterprise, skills and employability hub in the former RBS premises at 131 South Street in Perth.

The statement goes on: “We would like to thank Iain Fenwick for his commitment and support this year to helping make our region a better place to do business, particularly at a time when he is busy growing his own business here in Perth and Kinross and across Scotland.

“The past six months have demonstrated there is a real appetite across the local business community to work collaboratively with Perth and Kinross Council. And we now have in place regular bi-monthly meetings with the council at a senior level.

“We look forward to continuing to grow the network of organisations and individuals who see the opportunities from working in partnership to help deliver the best outcomes for local businesses and communities.”

Perthshire Local boasts more than 500 business members and another 50,000 Facebook followers in Perthshire alone.

The partnership now comprises Growbiz, Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, Giraffe Trading, Perthshire Businesswomen’s Network and Perth Farmers Market.