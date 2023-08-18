Entrepreneur says Perth has degenerated to a ‘shop and go’ city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Entrepreneur says Perth has degenerated to a ‘shop and go’ city

Perthshire Local's Iain Fenwick says the city centre is being harmed by 15-minute parking rules.

By Chloe Burrell
Iain Fenwick has said the council is "failing" Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iain Fenwick says the council is 'failing' Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Perth entrepreneur who runs a website promoting the local economy claims the city centre is being “failed”.

Iain Fenwick says the Fair City now has a “shop and go” culture.

The 49-year-old is the director of Perthshire Local, which was set up in March 2021 and has more than 11,000 followers. It also has an app dedicated to attractions and products in the Fair City.

Iain has criticised claims made in a £45,000 council-commissioned report on the city centre.

The Perth and Kinross City and Town Centre Retail Study was written by English planning consultants CPW Planning and the Retail Group.

It was presented by Invest In Perth, which is a branch of the council.

A total of 1,013 people responded to the household survey and 147 businesses also had their say.

15-minute parking encouraging ‘shop and go’ culture

The study claims the availability of parking in the city centre is a strength, with 75% rating it as good or average.

According to the Perth and Kinross Parking Guide, Perth is the first city to recognise ‘click-and-collect culture’.

This has led to all council-run car parks and spaces allowing 15 minutes’ free parking.

But Iain, who is at the helm of ShopLocal.Scot, believes this is reducing dwell time in the city centre and discouraging people to shop on the high street.

Iain Fenwick is the director of Perthshire Local.
Iain believes Perth has become a ‘convenience city’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said: “The results of this study are a contradiction to what businesses’ actually feel.

“I also feel that it’s dated – lots of places have shut down since it was conducted.

“Perth is good for convenience shopping – but 15-minute free parking is encouraging a shop and go culture.

“It increases footfall but means that dwell time is being taken away with people no longer spending money in the town or on hospitality.

“People are coming in and getting what they need then leaving.

“This is adding no value to the businesses or the city centre.

“People are working from home and they are shopping online rather than on the high street.

“There needs to be a better balance.”

‘Council thinks museum is answer to all of our problems’

Iain believes the council is hanging everything on the new Perth Museum – due to open in spring 2024.

Perth Museum will host the Stone of Destiny.
Perth Museum will host the Stone of Destiny. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

The former Perth City Hall is currently being converted and will showcase the Stone of Destiny.

Iain added that survival for a high street store means repeat business – which he doesn’t believe the new museum will offer.

“The council think that the museum is the answer to all of our problems – but nobody is going to want to come and see the Stone of Destiny more than once,” Iain said.

“We need to be looking at Perth as a destination and experience outside of the museum and I feel that the council are preventing the city’s growth.

“What we do well here is put on events but then we don’t advertise or promote them.

“These opportunities have to be maximised and keep people in the town and spending money.”

Council offers property grants

A council spokesperson said the retail study was commissioned to inform investment and the Local Development Plan.

It is undertaken on a regular basis.

They added: “It acknowledges the challenges facing many businesses but also recognises there are significant opportunities to re-energise the city centre.”

One of the council’s current initiatives is its Adapt Your Property grants.

These encourage owners of vacant commercial premises to bring those properties back into use, either as commercial, residential or for the community.

The spokesperson added that the council also regularly monitors footfall and vacancy levels, and engages with business organisations to form “priorities for action and business support.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Danièle Muir who has had a whopping 70 rats over the last 20 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fancy a pet rat cuddle? Why Perthshire's Danièle has loved all 70 of her…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. DJCAD master show 2023 preview Chris Mugan Picture shows; DJCAD Masters Show 2023 work by Bara. DJCAD. Supplied by DJCAD Date; Unknown
Think you know Bonnie Prince Charlie? Dundee student reveals spotty face of 24-year-old rebel
Ardpeaton in Gleneagles.
Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m
Crammond Place in North Muirton, Perth.
Council investigating alleged illegal carwash on Perth housing estate
Donna Stewart has been warned she could face a lengthy prison sentence after she admitted driving her car at high speed into an Inverness bookmakers while drunk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Drunk Perth driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after bookies crash is…
Silent Roar stars Victoria Balnaves (L), Louis McCartney and Ella Lily Hyland. Image: Ali Tollervey.
Kinross actress proud of role in movie taking centre stage at film festival
The Australia zone at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, near Comrie.
Perthshire wildlife park given consent for 40-pitch wild camping area
Brendan McKim appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fraudster admits spending spree with Perth girlfriend's great-grandmother's bank card
Twins Lauren and Aidan Rooney
Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross
Manran.
Scots 'supergroup' Manran bring a modern musical twist to Crieff Highland Gathering

Conversation