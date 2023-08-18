Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash

Jurors rejected part of the charge suggesting Ryan Hunter had not been wearing his glasses at the time of the crash.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ryan Hunter.
A Fife driver left a couple severely injured after crashing into their vintage motorbike.

Ryan Hunter was found guilty after a jury trial of causing serious injuries to Rod Towers – the rider of the black Matchless G11 bike – and his wife Helen, who was riding pillion, by driving dangerously on the A909 Kelty to Cowdenbeath road on September 18 2020.

Hunter, 22, accepted he had turned in front of the 1957 bike as he tried to cross into a layby on the opposite side of the road to answer his phone.

But he said he was completely unaware of the bike until the moment of impact.

Jurors rejected part of the charge, which alleged Hunter had not been wearing his glasses at the time of the collision.

Hunter, of Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

‘Significant impact’ on all involved

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said her client accepted the jury’s verdict but stressed the element of the charge which they deleted was “significant”.

In sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Hunter: “This incident not only impacted Mr and Mrs Towers but clearly had a significant impact on you.

“I consider this case can be dealt with by non-custodial sentence, notwithstanding the serious consequences which your driving had.”

Photo shows Rod and Helen Towers on their vintage Matchless G11 motorbike at a vintage motorcycle club rally. booth wear high-vis clothing and helmets. The bike has a burgundy tank.
Rod and Helen Towers on their 1957 Matchless G11 motorbike. The motorbike was later painted black.

Sheriff Duff banned Hunter from driving for three years and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

As a result of the crash, Mrs Towers broke her left leg and arm, while Mr Towers suffered damage to his hip and wrist.

Hunter said he suffered a cut to his leg and banged his head on the car’s “B pillar” – the structural support behind the driver’s door.

He said his glasses went “flying off” after the collision and he was left shocked and dazed.

Glasses confusion

Hunter told the court he got out his car and saw the couple lying in the road, with the motorcycle lying on top of Mr Towers’ leg.

He said: “Initially I thought they’d passed away.

“I was crying – I still get emotional to this day”.

Asked why he did not see the motorbike, Hunter said: “The only thing I can think of is the motorcycle was black, the riders were in black and the tree shadow hasn’t helped – I just didn’t see them.”

Ryan Hunter.
Hunter was breathalysed by road traffic police and asked to carry out an eyesight test.

The trial heard from PC Michael Rodger, who spoke to Hunter at the scene.

He said Hunter told him he was not wearing corrective lenses at the time because they had broken.

The officer took that to mean he was not wearing them at the time of the collision but Hunter told the court without glasses he could not see clearly more than six feet so it was “absurd” to suggest he was not wearing them at the time of the crash.

Hunter said PC Rodger had “misunderstood” him when questioning him at the scene, adding: “I said I wear my glasses when I drive but they’re broken.

“I think he’s taken that the wrong way.”

