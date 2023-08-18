Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash

A Fife driver left a couple severely injured after crashing into their vintage motorbike.

Ryan Hunter was found guilty after a jury trial of causing serious injuries to Rod Towers – the rider of the black Matchless G11 bike – and his wife Helen, who was riding pillion, by driving dangerously on the A909 Kelty to Cowdenbeath road on September 18 2020.

Hunter, 22, accepted he had turned in front of the 1957 bike as he tried to cross into a layby on the opposite side of the road to answer his phone.

But he said he was completely unaware of the bike until the moment of impact.

Jurors rejected part of the charge, which alleged Hunter had not been wearing his glasses at the time of the collision.

Hunter, of Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

‘Significant impact’ on all involved

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said her client accepted the jury’s verdict but stressed the element of the charge which they deleted was “significant”.

In sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Hunter: “This incident not only impacted Mr and Mrs Towers but clearly had a significant impact on you.

“I consider this case can be dealt with by non-custodial sentence, notwithstanding the serious consequences which your driving had.”

Sheriff Duff banned Hunter from driving for three years and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

As a result of the crash, Mrs Towers broke her left leg and arm, while Mr Towers suffered damage to his hip and wrist.

Hunter said he suffered a cut to his leg and banged his head on the car’s “B pillar” – the structural support behind the driver’s door.

He said his glasses went “flying off” after the collision and he was left shocked and dazed.

Glasses confusion

Hunter told the court he got out his car and saw the couple lying in the road, with the motorcycle lying on top of Mr Towers’ leg.

He said: “Initially I thought they’d passed away.

“I was crying – I still get emotional to this day”.

Asked why he did not see the motorbike, Hunter said: “The only thing I can think of is the motorcycle was black, the riders were in black and the tree shadow hasn’t helped – I just didn’t see them.”

Hunter was breathalysed by road traffic police and asked to carry out an eyesight test.

The trial heard from PC Michael Rodger, who spoke to Hunter at the scene.

He said Hunter told him he was not wearing corrective lenses at the time because they had broken.

The officer took that to mean he was not wearing them at the time of the collision but Hunter told the court without glasses he could not see clearly more than six feet so it was “absurd” to suggest he was not wearing them at the time of the crash.

Hunter said PC Rodger had “misunderstood” him when questioning him at the scene, adding: “I said I wear my glasses when I drive but they’re broken.

“I think he’s taken that the wrong way.”

