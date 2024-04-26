Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession

The woman got Eddie Kinloch on tape admitting his sex attack.

By James Mulholland
The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch's confession. Image: Shutterstock.
The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch's confession. Image: Shutterstock.

A woman snared her rapist from Perth in a taped confession by using her mobile phone to record him admitting the crime, a court has heard.

John Kinloch, 59, told his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, he was sorry for sexually assaulting her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how she handed the recording to detectives who used it to build a case against Kinloch, who also sexually assaulted two more women.

On Friday, prosecutor Lisa Gillespie KC told judge Lord Beckett how the woman plucked up the courage to tape Kinloch, who has served previous jail terms for sexual offences.

Describing the call, Ms Gillespie said: “The complainer telephoned the accused and recorded their conversation.

“She put to him that he had raped her, telling him she felt disgusted and that he had no idea what he had done to her.

“The accused admitted he had raped her and said that he was sorry.”

The story emerged after Kinloch, a prisoner of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow but originally from Perth, pled guilty to the sexual assault charges.

High risk of harm

Ms Gillespie told Lord Beckett of how Kinloch preyed on his victims at locations in his home city and Glenfarg between May 2020 and December 2021.

She told the court Kinloch had been previously assessed as posing a risk to public safety.

The advocate depute added: “He was managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements and had been assessed as presenting a high risk of harm.

“The police advise he is of low intelligence.”

Defence lawyer Tony Lenehan KC told Lord Beckett his client has a learning disability and “a fairly low IQ.”

Lord Beckett told Kinloch that he was going to order a report into whether he met the criteria to receive an order for lifelong restriction because of his previous convictions and the potential risk he poses to public safety.

If imposed, he will only be released from custody if the parole board feels he is no longer a risk.

Kinloch will reappear in court before Lord Beckett in July 2024.

