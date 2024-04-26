Brave woman snared Perth rapist in taped confession

A woman snared her rapist from Perth in a taped confession by using her mobile phone to record him admitting the crime, a court has heard.

John Kinloch, 59, told his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, he was sorry for sexually assaulting her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how she handed the recording to detectives who used it to build a case against Kinloch, who also sexually assaulted two more women.

On Friday, prosecutor Lisa Gillespie KC told judge Lord Beckett how the woman plucked up the courage to tape Kinloch, who has served previous jail terms for sexual offences.

Describing the call, Ms Gillespie said: “The complainer telephoned the accused and recorded their conversation.

“She put to him that he had raped her, telling him she felt disgusted and that he had no idea what he had done to her.

“The accused admitted he had raped her and said that he was sorry.”

The story emerged after Kinloch, a prisoner of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow but originally from Perth, pled guilty to the sexual assault charges.

High risk of harm

Ms Gillespie told Lord Beckett of how Kinloch preyed on his victims at locations in his home city and Glenfarg between May 2020 and December 2021.

She told the court Kinloch had been previously assessed as posing a risk to public safety.

The advocate depute added: “He was managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements and had been assessed as presenting a high risk of harm.

“The police advise he is of low intelligence.”

Defence lawyer Tony Lenehan KC told Lord Beckett his client has a learning disability and “a fairly low IQ.”

Lord Beckett told Kinloch that he was going to order a report into whether he met the criteria to receive an order for lifelong restriction because of his previous convictions and the potential risk he poses to public safety.

If imposed, he will only be released from custody if the parole board feels he is no longer a risk.

Kinloch will reappear in court before Lord Beckett in July 2024.

