Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust

By Ciaran Shanks
The young Aberdeen fan had sentence deferred to be of good behaviour after being caught with flares and smoke bombs.

A young football fan caught carrying flares and smoke grenades on a bus before a Dundee match has been ordered to behave himself for six months.

The 17-year-old was travelling on a Megabus to attend the Scottish Premiership match with Aberdeen at Dens Park on March 13.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was part of a group from the north-east who had made their way to Seagate Bus Station before the discovery was made.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith previously issued a stern warning about the dangerous of pyrotechnics after a 10-year-old fan was struck by a flare in the away section during the St Johnstone and Dundee game at McDiarmid Park in March.

Busted on the bus

The court was previously told information was passed to police about the group after they were seen with pyrotechnics on the bus before the game.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “Officers attended at the bus station at 4.40pm.

“Officers alighted the bus and met the males described, which included the accused.

“Officers conducted a search and the accused was found in possession of two red smoke grenades and two red smoke flares which were concealed within his trousers.”

When being cautioned and charged, the first offender, replied: “They are legal in Europe.”

He returned for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Banned from Pittodrie

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said his client had taken steps to “educate himself” about the risks posed by discharging pyrotechnics.

He said: “He has a positive outlook and a fairly positive future going forward.

“He’s likely to stay well clear of any future difficulties.”

Mr Donnelly said the youth had been banned from football games as part of previously imposed bail conditions.

The Pittodrie season ticket holder has also been banned by the Dons for the foreseeable future with the club “keeping a close eye” on the case.

Aberdeen Fans during a cinch Premiership with Rangers at Pittodrie in April 22, 2023. Image: Alan Harvey/ SNS Group.

“I am quite sure Aberdeen Football Club don’t wish people such as himself to be season ticket holders if they are likely to endanger the lives of other Aberdonians,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

He told the teenager directly: “We are putting you to test. I appreciate this was out of character.

“The report is very positive. You will no doubt have had a lot of anxiety and worry awaiting the outcome of this case.

“I am going to defer sentence to prove that you can live, as you did before, a law-abiding lifestyle.”

He will return to court in November.

