Watch as young Dundee FC fan burned by pyro delivers message to supporters

Dundee manager Tony Docherty thinks football grounds are not the place for pyrotechnics.

It comes days after a flare scarred 10-year-old Dundee fan Levi Rennie during the weekend win over St Johnstone.

Levi was struck close to his left eye shortly after kick-off and spent the rest of the half in an ambulance receiving treatment.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, Levi was invited to Dundee’s training centre to watch practice sessions and spend time with players and staff.

Echoing the words of Levi’s mum earlier in the week, Docherty said pyro doesn’t “belong in stadiums”.

After completing the usual round of questions, Levi then joined Docherty in the hot seat and faced a round of questions from the gaffer.

He was asked about his favourite player before he delivered a message to the Dundee supporters ahead of a crunch week for the club.