Disabled Carnoustie man says masked teens terrorising him in his own home

A disabled Carnoustie man claims his life is being made hell by masked teenagers who regularly terrorise him in his own home.

Matthew Waters, 39, who is autistic, says he can’t cope with the constant attacks any longer and is looking for a new home.

Over the past few years Matthew has had his windows and doors battered and kicked, eggs thrown at his home and taunts shouted at him in the street.

He says he is a bag of nerves and is also terrified of the effect the constant attacks are having on his beloved pet dog, Luna.

Gangs of masked teenagers target Carnoustie man

Matthew has even installed CCTV at his home to deter the culprits and show evidence to the police.

He said: “The police have been really sympathetic and helpful but still the bullying and targeting of me and my home goes on.”

Matthew said the most recent incidents were on Good Friday and Easter Monday when his windows were egged.

He added: “There can be gangs of them passing my house. They are just teenagers, boys and girls, sometimes wearing masks and hoods to hide their faces.

“They bang on the doors and windows, which also terrifies my little dog Luna.

“She is so afraid she shakes all the time, it’s awful to watch her trembling.

“When the banging starts she thinks it’s fireworks. I’m terrified the fear is going to kill her one day.”

Matthew went on: “I’m sure these kids know they are being cruel but they seem to think it’s funny and carry on regardless.

“This is no way for me to have to live. I should be able to watch the TV and walk my dog in peace.

“It’s not right that every time I hear someone pass my house I’m on edge.

“I’m a bag of nerves and it’s making me really paranoid.

“I absolutely believe if I didn’t have CCTV they’d have panned my windows in ages ago.

“Things have now got so bad that I’m thinking about moving out of my home – I shouldn’t have to do that because of the behaviour of teenagers.

‘Pure harassment’

“What’s happening to me is pure harassment which I have been told is also going on in other parts of Carnoustie.

“These teenagers just seem to think they can do what they like and get away with it.

“I’ve spoken to people about it but it still continues.

“These are not wee kids. They know right and wrong. I’ve been bullied out of my house.

“They know exactly what they’re doing because they’re laughing in the videos – It’s not funny for the victims though.

“I’m at my wit’s end but I can’t do much because they’re kids.

“It’s okay if they breach the peace and cause criminal damage but I can’t defend myself or I’ll get jailed.

“This is not a game. It’s people’s lives they’re messing with, and their property.”

Police carry out high-visibility patrols

Police Scotland confirmed they are aware of incidents of vandalism by teenagers involving Matthew, including in February this year when eggs were thrown at his home.

They also said they were carrying out high-visibility patrols in Carnoustie as a result of youth anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “Just recently, a youth was reported to the youth justice assessor for throwing eggs at a window.

“We are committed to supporting the local community with our partners to assist with intervention and encourage people away from this kind of behaviour.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101.”