Glenrothes teenager hailed a hero after saving her grandad’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes teenager hailed a hero after saving her grandad’s life

Alexis Mackie rescued Stuart Milne after he collapsed near a ravine.

By Neil Henderson
Alexis Mackie won the young first aid hero award
Alexis saved her grandad, Stuart Milne, after he suffered a heart attack. Image: Grayling

A Glenrothes teenager has been named Scotland’s Young First Aid Hero of the year after saving her grandad’s life.

Alexis Mackie’s quick thinking saved her grandad Stuart Milne after he collapsed perilously close to the edge of a ravine.

Stuart had suffered a cardiac arrest while the family were enjoying a walk on Fife’s Lomond Hills in January last year.

The 14-year-old, who had been taking first aid training for the previous year, rushed to help using her skills to support her grandad in the emergency.

Alexis pulled him to safety away from the ravine, which he would have otherwise fallen into, and managed to protect his head as he fell to the ground.

Alexis’s quick actions saved her grandad’s life

She then continued to administer care while her brother, Lachlan, ran to get help.

Scottish Ambulance Service later said that the loved one would not have survived had it not been for Alexis’s quick reactions on the day.

Alexis with her family
Alexis with her mum Jennifer, grandad and dad Darren. Image: Grayling

Alexis’s lifesaving response was recognised at the 11th annual Scottish First Aid Awards, hosted in Glasgow by the St Andrews First Aid charity.

The Glenrothes teenager said she was “extremely proud” to receive the award.

Glenrothes teenager ‘put fear to one side’

She added: “Although it was a horrible situation to experience, I am really thankful that I was with my grandad that day and knew what to do through my first aid training.

“It was very scary, but at the time I had to put the fear to one side so I could stay calm and focused on how best to support him and make sure he was ok.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Alexis’ story goes to show the importance of first aid skills and knowledge from a young age.

Lomond Hills in Fife.
Alexis sprang into action while on a walk in the Lomond Hills in Fife. Image: DC Thomson

“At just 14, she can proudly say she has responded to an emergency in a calm and collected way, which ultimately ended with an amazing result in saving the life of her grandad.

“It is a privilege to be able to recognise young people like Alexis, who dedicate time, effort and energy to expanding their awareness and understanding the importance of being prepared for any situation life may bring.”

The award comes as a Kirkcaldy woman was honoured after saving the life of a passenger in distress at the town’s railway station.

More from Fife

A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
Plans for major Cupar North development changed after public backlash
Macquarie Crescent, Dunfermline
Man, 32, charged after 'series of thefts' in Dunfermline
The M90 near junction 1C.
M90 reopens near Dunfermline after multi-vehicle collision
The spoof photo of Methil barber, Cammy Barnes with Sir Rod Stewart.
Visitors flock to Fife barbershop to see Rod Stewart after April Fool's gag goes…
Emergency repairs will take place at the B946 turnoff at teh Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge drivers face further disruption due to emergency repair work
Millar threatened staff at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.
Jail for man who made murder threats to Dunfermline hospital staff
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled
Craig McClure.
Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who 'whacked' fleeing purse thief with walking stick
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews.
New St Andrews golf resort plans 'a nightmare scenario' for neighbours
Carol Ewing honoured for saving woman's life
Kirkcaldy hero saves woman's life at the town's railway station