Glenrothes teenager hailed a hero after saving her grandad’s life

A Glenrothes teenager has been named Scotland’s Young First Aid Hero of the year after saving her grandad’s life.

Alexis Mackie’s quick thinking saved her grandad Stuart Milne after he collapsed perilously close to the edge of a ravine.

Stuart had suffered a cardiac arrest while the family were enjoying a walk on Fife’s Lomond Hills in January last year.

The 14-year-old, who had been taking first aid training for the previous year, rushed to help using her skills to support her grandad in the emergency.

Alexis pulled him to safety away from the ravine, which he would have otherwise fallen into, and managed to protect his head as he fell to the ground.

Alexis’s quick actions saved her grandad’s life

She then continued to administer care while her brother, Lachlan, ran to get help.

Scottish Ambulance Service later said that the loved one would not have survived had it not been for Alexis’s quick reactions on the day.

Alexis’s lifesaving response was recognised at the 11th annual Scottish First Aid Awards, hosted in Glasgow by the St Andrews First Aid charity.

The Glenrothes teenager said she was “extremely proud” to receive the award.

Glenrothes teenager ‘put fear to one side’

She added: “Although it was a horrible situation to experience, I am really thankful that I was with my grandad that day and knew what to do through my first aid training.

“It was very scary, but at the time I had to put the fear to one side so I could stay calm and focused on how best to support him and make sure he was ok.”

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Alexis’ story goes to show the importance of first aid skills and knowledge from a young age.

“At just 14, she can proudly say she has responded to an emergency in a calm and collected way, which ultimately ended with an amazing result in saving the life of her grandad.

“It is a privilege to be able to recognise young people like Alexis, who dedicate time, effort and energy to expanding their awareness and understanding the importance of being prepared for any situation life may bring.”

