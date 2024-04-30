Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife

A pensioner has been jailed for nine years for a historical catalogue of abuse committed more than three decades ago in Fife.

Convicted sex offender Charles Donnelly repeatedly raped a younger woman and subjected a boy and girl to appalling sex crimes.

Judge Lady Carmichael ordered the 70-year-old to be monitored in the community for a further five-year period following his jail term.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, she told Donnelly, watching on videolink to prison: “Your offending has caused lasting harm to your victims.”

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Woman, boy and girl attacked

Donnelly was previously jailed for seven years in 2015 for sex offences and after his release from that jail term was recalled to prison for breaching his licence by being in the company of a child.

He was due to stand trial at the high court earlier this year facing a series of further charges but he pled guilty to four offences.

The first involved the repeated rape of a younger woman between January 1977 and September 1981 at addresses in a Fife village.

The victim said Donnelly was “helping himself to sex” despite her making it clear she did not want it.

Donnelly ignored her and repeatedly assaulted and raped her, the court heard.

His second victim was a young boy who Donnelly spanked before committing a serious indecent assault in Dunfermline on an occasion between September 1976 and September 1979.

Donnelly told the boy – then six – he was bad and pulled down his lower clothing before hitting him on the buttocks and carrying out a sex attack on him.

His third victim was a girl subjected to prolonged abuse from the age of five for nearly a decade at addresses in a Fife village, beginning in 1983.

The sex offender told his young victim not to tell anyone as she would get into trouble if she did.

Donnelly molested the child and carried out sex acts on himself in her presence.

‘Difficult life’

Defence counsel Michael Anderson KC said Donnelly, who was held in prison awaiting trial, has had “significant difficulties of his own throughout his life”.

He said that his client has not offended since 1994.

During Donnelly’s post-prison monitoring period, he will be under licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

