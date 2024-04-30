Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife

Charles Donnelly repeatedly raped a younger woman and subjected a boy and girl to appalling sex crimes.

By Dave Finlay
High Court in Edinburgh
Donnelly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A pensioner has been jailed for nine years for a historical catalogue of abuse committed more than three decades ago in Fife.

Convicted sex offender Charles Donnelly repeatedly raped a younger woman and subjected a boy and girl to appalling sex crimes.

Judge Lady Carmichael ordered the 70-year-old to be monitored in the community for a further five-year period following his jail term.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, she told Donnelly, watching on videolink to prison: “Your offending has caused lasting harm to your victims.”

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Woman, boy and girl attacked

Donnelly was previously jailed for seven years in 2015 for sex offences and after his release from that jail term was recalled to prison for breaching his licence by being in the company of a child.

He was due to stand trial at the high court earlier this year facing a series of further charges but he pled guilty to four offences.

The first involved the repeated rape of a younger woman between January 1977 and September 1981 at addresses in a Fife village.

The victim said Donnelly was “helping himself to sex” despite her making it clear she did not want it.

Donnelly ignored her and repeatedly assaulted and raped her, the court heard.

His second victim was a young boy who Donnelly spanked before committing a serious indecent assault in Dunfermline on an occasion between September 1976 and September 1979.

Donnelly told the boy – then six – he was bad and pulled down his lower clothing before hitting him on the buttocks and carrying out a sex attack on him.

His third victim was a girl subjected to prolonged abuse from the age of five for nearly a decade at addresses in a Fife village, beginning in 1983.

The sex offender told his young victim not to tell anyone as she would get into trouble if she did.

Donnelly molested the child and carried out sex acts on himself in her presence.

‘Difficult life’

Defence counsel Michael Anderson KC said Donnelly, who was held in prison awaiting trial, has had “significant difficulties of his own throughout his life”.

He said that his client has not offended since 1994.

During Donnelly’s post-prison monitoring period, he will be under licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

