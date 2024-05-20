Monday court round-up — ‘Rip out your kitchen’ threat and casino attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — ‘Rip out your kitchen’ threat and casino attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A former Perth Prison inmate was caught with an illicit SIM card, then a makeshift weapon in a different jail just weeks later.

John Rooney, 41, from Glasgow, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit possessing the contraband at the Perth jail on May 5 2021.

He had the weapon – a “sharpened cutlery knife handle” – at HMP Barlinie on May 26.

Reports were ordered into Rooney, who has since been released from jail, sentencing was deferred until July 2.

Supercar smash

An Aston Martin supercar driver caused a shocking crash in Dundee city centre after speeding into a roundabout in the wrong lane.

Broughty Ferry property developer Shezad Ali was given the silver DBS as a courtesy car because his McLaren was having repairs done.

Ali sped from West Marketgait before crashing into the central reservation at the tunnel at Ladywell roundabout in broad daylight.

The 32-year-old denied dangerous driving but was found guilty after trial.

He will be sentenced later.

Shezad Ali.
Shezad Ali leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being found guilty.

Kitchen threat

Fife joiner James Green has been banned from contacting his ex-partner after he left her a menacing message, threatening to “rip out her kitchen”.

Green, 61, tried calling his former girlfriend several times over Christmas and New Year but got frustrated when she did not respond and began sending abusive voicemails.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between December 24 last year and January 21.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the complainer blocked Greens number after he tried calling numerous times on Christmas Eve 2023 and two days later but somehow he was still able to make calls and leave voicemails on December 27.

The woman unblocked his number and spoke to him when he called again, asking him to stop calling but agreeing he could send texts.

“She could then decide whether to engage with him or not,” the fiscal depute said.

Things took a turn on January 4, when Green left a voicemail calling his ex a “b****” and threatening to “rip out her kitchen”.

She later answered an incoming call and told Green to leave her alone but the abuse continued, with Green abusing her and repeating the threat.

Green was arrested and said: “I was angry that she wouldn’t talk to me” and the threats were to “try and get a response from her”.

His solicitor said he had struggled with their break up

Sheriff Alison McKay told Green: “It’s always difficult when matters of the heart take over but you must understand that your behaviour was unacceptable.”

Green, of Arthur Street, Dunfermline, was fined £450 and ordered to stay away from his ex for six months.

Drifted to wrong side

French driver Jacky Glauda, 76, struck a motorbike with his hire car after drifting on to the wrong side of a Stirlingshire road in a devastating crash hours after arriving in Scotland. He drove the Toyota Corolla into the path of the oncoming bike at a bend on the 60mph A82 road just north of Tyndrum, on the afternoon of June 15 2022.

Jacky Glauda.
Jacky Glauda from France returned to Scotland for sentencing.

Gambling on freedom

A St Andrews University student attacked a drunk man outside a casino and booted him while he was on the ground.

Kenneth Murray then returned to the Grosvenor Casino and left the total stranger lying on the ground.

Murray, 25, was fined £500 at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting assaulting and injuring the man by repeatedly punching him, dragging him to the ground and kicking him on January 12 2024.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court Murray’s victim had been refused entry to the casino due to his level of intoxication so he stayed in the smoking area and began speaking to the accused, before the assault happened.

Grosvenor Casino, Dundee
The assault happened outside the Grosvenor Casino, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, said: “My client had been outside and the complainer had been behaving erratically.

“His behaviour was putting Mr Murray on edge.

“Mr Murray, who had also consumed alcohol, told the complainer on numerous occasions to go away and leave him alone.

“When the complainer persisted, he took the completely irresponsible decision to take matters into his own hands. He went about dealing with this in the wrong way.”

Mr Donnelly confirmed his client is at St Andrews University and is is employed at a bookmakers in Glasgow.

