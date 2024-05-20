Ferry property developer crashed Aston Martin supercar while speeding in Dundee city centre

An Aston Martin supercar driver caused a shocking crash in Dundee city centre after speeding into a roundabout in the wrong lane.

Broughty Ferry property developer Shezad Ali was given the silver DBS 2020 plate as a courtesy car because his McLaren was having repairs done.

Ali sped from West Marketgait before crashing into the central reservation at the tunnel at Ladywell roundabout in broad daylight.

The incident was captured on overhead CCTV, which clearly showed Ali taking a “racing position” to get in front of a van which ended up colliding with a wall.

Ali, 32, accused the van driver of “deviating” from his lane position and denied he was showing off, claiming he was simply driving home to Broughty Ferry.

However, a sheriff was in no doubt Ali – who already had four live points on his licence – drove the supercar dangerously in the lead-up to the crash.

‘Reckless, irresponsible, dangerous’

Photographer Edward Phillips told Ali’s trial at Dundee Sheriff Court he was driving his BMW 320 estate towards the roundabout when he became aware of the “roar” from the Aston Martin behind him.

“The Aston Martin then moved to the inside lane and I could glance over and see the person.

“We were both moving at the same speed until we had gotten close to where the two lanes split into four.

“It accelerated unlike anything I have seen before in my life – as rapid as I have ever seen in any situation and I have been driving a long time.

“It took off like a projectile.

“I do like my cars and I quickly recognised it was a very powerful Aston Martin – it’s capabilities are quite incredible.”

The 58-year-old added: “It was trying to aim for where the underpass is in a straight line and sadly didn’t make it.

“It struck a vehicle and it went into the central reservation, which I found quite alarming.”

When asked by fiscal depute Larissa Milligan how he would described the manner of Ali’s driving, he said: “Reckless, irresponsible, dangerous.

“I’m a father of two children who both drive and I was alarmed and frightened to think there are people out there that have total disregard for the safety of others.”

‘A little bit careless’

Fergus Lyon, 25, was the van driver involved.

He denied under questioning from defence solicitor Gary Foulis he had drifted into the right-turn lane prior to the crash.

Road traffic police analysed dashcam footage from another witness and calculated Ali was driving at an average speed of 47mph from West Marketgait onwards.

It was concluded he would have been able to avoid the crash had he driven to the limit.

Ali told the trial he was experienced at driving “high performance” cars.

An incident had occurred at the West Port roundabout during which Ali failed to give way and drove off at speed, forcing another driver to brake.

When asked by Mr Foulis if he was driving dangerously, Ali said: “Not at all. I had full control of my car.

“If anything, it would have been a little bit careless.

“(The witness) did not have to brake at all, I wasn’t weaving in and out of traffic.

“I did accelerate a little bit more than the speed limit. My lane position was perfect.”

‘Not in nature’ to show off

Addressing the collision, Ali added: “My vision ahead was clear and I’ve accelerated a little bit quickly.

“I thought, ‘I’m able to go straight through’ but unfortunately I felt he came in my way and I had no other option.

“I braked as hard as I could to try and avoid him but I hit the central reservation.

“No doubt it was a misjudgement from me, I did misjudge the lanes.

“I see it to be careless. It was a case of lane discipline and I put my hands up to that.”

In cross-examination he said it was “not in my nature” to show off.

He said: “Cars have been my passion from a very young age.

“I drive these roads day in, day out. It was not a racing line.”

Guilty

Sheriff George Way said in his verdict: “He was driving this car at speed and drove it very purposefully.

“These type of high performance cars… carry certain risks and dangers. It’s powerful, it’s rear driven.

“Mr Ali, I do not doubt at all, understands how to control and deal with cars like this.

“He went into the wrong lane deliberately in order to keep what I am going to describe as a straight line because he was already driving at speeds in excess of the limit.

“The unfortunate thing for him is that he didn’t make it.”

Ali, of Torridon Road, was found guilty of driving dangerously on the A991 West Marketgait, North Marketgait and East Marketgait on July 28 2023.

He was slapped with a £3,000 fine and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He will not have his licence reinstated unless he passes the extended driving test.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.