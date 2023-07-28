Aston Martin crashes into central reservation at Dundee roundabout

An Aston Martin ended up in the central reservation at a busy Dundee city centre road on Friday afternoon following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A991 next to the Ladywell roundabout just before 3pm following reports of a crash.

Police have launched enquiries following the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance Services were also in attendance.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

One eyewitness said: “We noticed that there was contact between the Aston Martin and another vehicle and it ended up in the central reservation.

“A couple of fire engines turned up, followed by police and an ambulance.

“Police were speaking to four or five people when they arrived.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.50pm this afternoon, police were called to a report of a car being involved in a road crash at Ladywell roundabout.

“Officers attended and recovery was arranged. Enquiries are continuing.”