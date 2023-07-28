Aston Martin crashes into central reservation at Dundee roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Aston Martin crashes into central reservation at Dundee roundabout

Eyewitnesses spotted the car clipping a van on the A991 next to the Ladywell roundabout.

By Ben MacDonald
The Aston Martin crashed into the central reservation section on the A991 next to the Ladywell roundabout. Image: Google Street View
An Aston Martin ended up in the central reservation at a busy Dundee city centre road on Friday afternoon following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A991 next to the Ladywell roundabout just before 3pm following reports of a crash.

Police have launched enquiries following the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance Services were also in attendance.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

Aston Martin crash
Emergency services attended the scene. Image: Supplied

One eyewitness said: “We noticed that there was contact between the Aston Martin and another vehicle and it ended up in the central reservation.

“A couple of fire engines turned up, followed by police and an ambulance.

“Police were speaking to four or five people when they arrived.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.50pm this afternoon, police were called to a report of a car being involved in a road crash at Ladywell roundabout.

“Officers attended and recovery was arranged. Enquiries are continuing.”

