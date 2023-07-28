You don’t really speak English, you speak Idiomish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You don’t really speak English, you speak Idiomish

The golden boy with the silver spoon was a bit green, lacked grey matter and turned out to be yellow so we were in the pink when our black looks made him get the blues then see red.

By Steve Finan

You think you speak English but, let’s not beat about the bush, you speak Idiomish. Our language is stuffed with idioms.

An idiom is a collection of words with a meaning that cannot be inferred from its component parts.

There is a sliding scale of opacity. Someone who speaks English as a second language might not realise what’s meant by the bee’s knees. Or what it is to lose your marbles; mum’s the word; make the fur fly; be carpeted; get the sack; or make a clean breast of it.

But they might be able to reason out the meaning of a slap on the wrist; pride and joy; runs in the family; breaks the ice; at a crossroads; and the elephant in the room.

As an aside, is it just me who thinks “elephant in the room” has become more common these days? I don’t recall hearing it when I was younger.

Anyway, getting back on track, there is another layer of complexity when an idiom needs specialised knowledge. I think “hoist by his own petard” requires you to know what a petard is; stalemate needs a little chess expertise; going under the hammer needs an understanding of auctions.

Then there are what I’d call “extreme” idioms in which the meanings of the individual words are miles removed from the meaning of the idiom: pretty kettle of fish; brass monkeys; hand over fist; and that butters no parsnips.

There are idioms that are just downright obscure: get a place in the Chiltern Hundreds; Jerusalem syndrome; dialogue of the deaf.

Most idioms, though, aren’t so complicated.

I find it fun to dream up simple but colourful idiomatic utterances. The golden boy with the silver spoon was a bit green, lacked grey matter and turned out to be yellow so we were in the pink when our black looks made him get the blues then see red.

Of course there are the inevitable ludicrous errors of spelling: he didn’t turn a hare; splitting image, breed the lion in his den; put him out of his miserly; berry heads in sand; laid bear; clothes fisted; old wives’ tails; and short shift.

It is both hilarious and annoying when people use an idiom that they clearly don’t know the correct meaning of. The way of all flesh doesn’t mean to get fat. Being led up the garden path isn’t an idyllic thing to do on a summer’s day. An ambulance chaser isn’t a drink.

And, at last, we get to the return of the prodigal son. I am wonderfully amused by the notion he is from County Prodigal in the south of Ireland.

 

 

Word of the week

Ergo (adverb)

For that reason; usually used to show a logical conclusion. EG: “I played in the Dundee Sunday Welfare League in the 1980s and ’90s, ergo, I am anticipating a big-money offer from a Saudi Arabian football club.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

