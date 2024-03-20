RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST do to Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST do to Dens Park

Like it or not, having English Premier League clubs involved up here brings a brighter spotlight on our game.

Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park ahead of Dundee's postponed game with Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
By Rab Douglas

The Bournemouth owner ploughing money into Hibs, Burnley linking up with Dundee and potentially Brighton or Brentford investing at Dundee United is all evidence of a big change in Scottish football.

And I don’t think anybody expects it to stop there.

The relaxation of SFA rules around the multi-club ownership model is the game-changer many thought it would be.

We haven’t actually seen how things will work out at Easter Road, Dens and Tannadice yet so it’s too early to form a hard opinion.

As with straight takeovers, there will probably turn out to be good investors from England and not so good ones.

But I have no problem with the principle.

Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston.
Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS

Like it or not, having English Premier League clubs involved up here brings a brighter spotlight on our game.

It also brings money, which is a drop in the ocean for even the smaller top division clubs.

I would like to think we’ll see a good quality of player being loaned here, which will enhance the match day product.

As long as a manager isn’t being dictated to when it comes to who he picks in his team, there’s no change from what is happening already.

Done properly, proud, traditional Scottish clubs can preserve their own identity and hopefully thrive.

The Dundee first team is more vibrant and exciting than it has been in a long time.

Tony Docherty’s side have been a breath of fresh air in the Premiership this season and still have a great chance of finishing in the top six, which would have been beyond any supporter’s ambitions after it took them to the bitter end to get promoted last year.

Losing Owen Beck is a big blow, of course, but I’m confident that won’t derail them.

And his success up here will help Dundee get other promising youngsters to the club on loan in the future.

But the other story of the week was the Dens Park pitch and a fourth postponement of a top flight game.

There’s no getting away from it – the ground is a tired old lady these days.

Muddy Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Muddy Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

The plans for a stadium move are exciting but there’s a lot of football to be played before that happens.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms will need to bite the bullet in the summer and spend some serious money on sorting out the drainage.

The percentage of postponed games is far too high and next season needs to be much better.

It’s play-off time to sort out the last places at this summer’s Euros.

It’s brilliant that Scotland don’t need them to get to the finals.

I don’t think we’re going to see many, if any, new names emerge from leftfield as far as Steve Clarke’s squad for Germany is concerned.

His assistant, John Carver, confirmed as much earlier in the week.

Getting down to 23 players is going to be hard enough as it is.

There will be a few upset players and one upset goalie.

I can understand why Steve has selected all four contenders for this friendly double-header.

Craig Gordon in action for Hearts.
Craig Gordon in action for Hearts. Image: SNS.

He’ll want to see Craig Gordon close-up before making his mind up on the final three.

Unless anything dramatic happens, I suspect Liam Kelly will be the man to miss out.

Angus Gunn is the clear number one, Craig Gordon brings vast experience and Zander Clark has probably had a better season than Liam.

More from Columnists

Courier News, Paul Malik Story, CR000 Updated general view pictures of DCA - Dundee Contemporary Arts centre. DCA, Perth Road, Dundee. Friday 7th September 2018.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: DCA was the start of the 'new Dundee'
Scotland games will be back on the BBC.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland games should always be free to air and golf interest is…
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans have gone from talking about a squad rebuild AFTER…
2
Eve Muirhead has been coaching in Poland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Spreading the curling gospel in Poland
Steel rod failure closed Olympia pools
MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?
Neither Jen Dods nor Bruce Mouat won the Scottish Championships with their regular teams and now combine in mixed doubles.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Neither Scottish curling champion got selected for Worlds but next year could…
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: "No iPad" break seemed like a good idea at the time!
Jennifer Jones is a curling great.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Jennifer Jones will believe she has one more Olympic Games left before…
The Super Bowl has come to Vegas.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Las Vegas is perfect for the Super Bowl but an Olympics would…
Great Britain's Callie Soutar celebrates winning a curling mixed doubles gold medal.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Bursting with pride at record Winter Olympics medal haul as curling gets…

Conversation