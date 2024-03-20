RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST do to Dens Park

The Bournemouth owner ploughing money into Hibs, Burnley linking up with Dundee and potentially Brighton or Brentford investing at Dundee United is all evidence of a big change in Scottish football.

And I don’t think anybody expects it to stop there.

The relaxation of SFA rules around the multi-club ownership model is the game-changer many thought it would be.

We haven’t actually seen how things will work out at Easter Road, Dens and Tannadice yet so it’s too early to form a hard opinion.

As with straight takeovers, there will probably turn out to be good investors from England and not so good ones.

But I have no problem with the principle.

Like it or not, having English Premier League clubs involved up here brings a brighter spotlight on our game.

It also brings money, which is a drop in the ocean for even the smaller top division clubs.

I would like to think we’ll see a good quality of player being loaned here, which will enhance the match day product.

As long as a manager isn’t being dictated to when it comes to who he picks in his team, there’s no change from what is happening already.

Done properly, proud, traditional Scottish clubs can preserve their own identity and hopefully thrive.

The Dundee first team is more vibrant and exciting than it has been in a long time.

Tony Docherty’s side have been a breath of fresh air in the Premiership this season and still have a great chance of finishing in the top six, which would have been beyond any supporter’s ambitions after it took them to the bitter end to get promoted last year.

Losing Owen Beck is a big blow, of course, but I’m confident that won’t derail them.

And his success up here will help Dundee get other promising youngsters to the club on loan in the future.

But the other story of the week was the Dens Park pitch and a fourth postponement of a top flight game.

There’s no getting away from it – the ground is a tired old lady these days.

The plans for a stadium move are exciting but there’s a lot of football to be played before that happens.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms will need to bite the bullet in the summer and spend some serious money on sorting out the drainage.

The percentage of postponed games is far too high and next season needs to be much better.

It’s play-off time to sort out the last places at this summer’s Euros.

It’s brilliant that Scotland don’t need them to get to the finals.

I don’t think we’re going to see many, if any, new names emerge from leftfield as far as Steve Clarke’s squad for Germany is concerned.

His assistant, John Carver, confirmed as much earlier in the week.

Getting down to 23 players is going to be hard enough as it is.

There will be a few upset players and one upset goalie.

I can understand why Steve has selected all four contenders for this friendly double-header.

He’ll want to see Craig Gordon close-up before making his mind up on the final three.

Unless anything dramatic happens, I suspect Liam Kelly will be the man to miss out.

Angus Gunn is the clear number one, Craig Gordon brings vast experience and Zander Clark has probably had a better season than Liam.