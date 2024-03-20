Montrose lifeboat crew ready to Rock the Boat for 200 years of RNLI

Montrose lifeboat heroes have responded to a call to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary in a special town fundraiser.

On Saturday May 11, crew members will take to the stage for Rock the Boat in Montose Town Hall.

It will feature live music from Rebecca Kidd and Angela Moretti.

And there will be a special performance from the volunteer crew of the town station.

The event starts at 7pm.

There will also be a raffle and games throughout the evening with prizes available.

Crew member and organiser Mari McCrossan said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our Rock the Boat event in aid of Montrose RNLI to help us continue to save lives at sea.

“It’s an exciting time with the charity’s 200-year anniversary and we’re encouraging everyone to get involved where they can.”

“There are many ways to get involved, whether it’s buying a ticket, sponsoring the event or donating a raffle prize.

“Any support is much appreciated and will help us to save lives at sea for another 200 years.”

Tickets are priced at £20 per adult and £10 for children.

They are available on Eventbrite HERE.

The event is BYOB and nibbles.

Businesses or individuals looking to support Rock the Boat by sponsoring the event should contact spencer_harris@rnli.org.uk

Long history of Montrose station

Montrose lifeboat station is one of the oldest in the British Isles.

It was established in 1800, pre-dating the formation of the RNLI by more than two decades.

Since the start of RNLI records in 1824, Montrose lifeboat has launched 985 times and saved 560 lives.

It currently operates a D-class inshore lifeboat and Shannon-class all-weather vessel.

RNLB Ian Grant Smith was the first of the RNLI’s flagship water jet-powered lifeboats in Scotland when it arrived at the Angus station in 2015.

In 2021 it carried its crew to a dramatic incident at the height of Storm Arwen after fears of a stricken boat being grounded off the Angus coast.

A dozen lifeboat crew from Montrose and Arbroath later received awards for their bravery.

And at the weekend Montrose volunteers joined colleagues from Broughty Ferry in a guard of honour for the final departure of Arbroath’s Mersey-class lifeboat after 30 years of service.