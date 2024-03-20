Montrose lifeboat crew ready to Rock the Boat for 200 years of RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose lifeboat crew ready to Rock the Boat for 200 years of RNLI

Volunteer lifesavers will take to the stage for a Montrose music event in May to raise funds for the RNLI.

By Graham Brown
Montrose lifeboats (right) joined the weekend farewell to Arbroath RNLB Inchcape.
Montrose lifeboats (right) joined the weekend farewell to Arbroath RNLB Inchcape. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Montrose lifeboat heroes have responded to a call to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary in a special town fundraiser.

On Saturday May 11, crew members will take to the stage for Rock the Boat in Montose Town Hall.

It will feature live music from Rebecca Kidd and Angela Moretti.

And there will be a special performance from the volunteer crew of the town station.

The event starts at 7pm.

There will also be a raffle and games throughout the evening with prizes available.

Montrose lifeboat station
Montrose lifeboat station from the air. Image: Jim Strachan

Crew member and organiser Mari McCrossan said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our Rock the Boat event in aid of Montrose RNLI to help us continue to save lives at sea.

“It’s an exciting time with the charity’s 200-year anniversary and we’re encouraging everyone to get involved where they can.”

“There are many ways to get involved, whether it’s buying a ticket, sponsoring the event or donating a raffle prize.

“Any support is much appreciated and will help us to save lives at sea for another 200 years.”

Tickets are priced at £20 per adult and £10 for children.

They are available on Eventbrite HERE.

The event is BYOB and nibbles.

Businesses or individuals looking to support Rock the Boat by sponsoring the event should contact spencer_harris@rnli.org.uk

Long history of Montrose station

Montrose lifeboat station is one of the oldest in the British Isles.

It was established in 1800, pre-dating the formation of the RNLI by more than two decades.

Since the start of RNLI records in 1824, Montrose lifeboat has launched 985 times and saved 560 lives.

Montrose lifeboat from 1960s.
Montrose lifeboat Edward and Isabella returns to station in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson

It currently operates a D-class inshore lifeboat and Shannon-class all-weather vessel.

RNLB Ian Grant Smith was the first of the RNLI’s flagship water jet-powered lifeboats in Scotland when it arrived at the Angus station in 2015.

In 2021 it carried its crew to a dramatic incident at the height of Storm Arwen after fears of a stricken boat being grounded off the Angus coast.

A dozen lifeboat crew from Montrose and Arbroath later received awards for their bravery.

And at the weekend Montrose volunteers joined colleagues from Broughty Ferry in a guard of honour for the final departure of Arbroath’s Mersey-class lifeboat after 30 years of service.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Survivors of Fornethy House abuse in parliament. From left to right, Kelle Fox, Carol Robertson, Lynne Sheerin, Marion Reed. Image: DC Thomson.
Fornethy abuse survivors react to 'utterly shocking' Shona Robison compensation snub
Cameron Rae.
Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Careless driver Muzafar Chaudhry at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Marketing director drove past police into closed A90 after bus fire
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
Robert McPhee. Image: Facebook
Arbroath 'one-person crime wave' brought trains to standstill, raided Pleasureland and stole from homes
Images appearing to show the interior of the old pool were posted online. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook
Police say abandoned Forfar pool emptied of cannabis farm investigation material
A Court of Session ruling has gone against farmer Guthrie Batchelor's crematorium plan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Duntrune crematorium: Campaigner defeats Angus Council in Court of Session battle
2
Burnside junction crash Angus
Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Angus
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
XL Bully campaigner's bid for Angus rescue hub suffers licence setback
The Loft Restaurant in Pitlochry.
Perthshire restaurant named best in Scotland for romance