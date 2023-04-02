Angus RNLI crews honoured for bravery during four-hour Storm Arwen mission

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteer RNLI crewmen have been recognised for their bravery during an operation to help a ship in danger off the Angus coast at the height of Storm Arwen.

Crews from Arbroath and Montrose launched into near hurricane force winds and six metre seas to aid the vessel at risk of going aground.

Their heroics in November 2021 has seen 12 crewmen recognised with the Marine Meritorious Service Medal.

Scott Murray, Kev McBay, Ryan Duncan, Graham Littlejohn, Graeme Cowie and Grant Howie of Montrose RNLI received the accolade.

And Sam Clow, Michael Marr, Peter Willis, Jack Fraser, Rod McLean and Kyle Bailey were recognised at Arbroath RNLI.

Treacherous conditions

The two stations launched their all-weather lifeboats around 11.30pm on November 26.

It came as Storm Arwen’s destructive force battered Scotland.

The alarm was raised for an 82-metre coaster motor vessel.

It was dragging its anchor in danger of going aground at the south end of Lunan Bay.

Arwen’s force 10/11 winds whipped up massive seas on the coast of Angus.

The lifeboat crews checked the ship for damage.

When none was found they were able to escort the vessel to safer water around four miles from land.

But conditions were so severe the coaster could only make around two knots.

The storm’s ferocity saw the Arbroath lifeboat crew make the decision to follow their colleagues to Montrose and wait for a weather break to safely return home.

It was 3.30am before the two boats reached Montrose.

Crews’ pride

Montrose RNLI coxswain mechanic Scott Murray said: ‘Myself and the crew faced extremely challenging conditions during the shout.

“I would personally like to thank the crew for their assistance during the service and we feel incredibly honoured to have received these awards.

“RNLI crew do not do this for the recognition.

“However, to be awarded in this way by the organisation really does fill me with an immense sense of pride for the volunteer crew.”

Michael Marr, coxswain at Arbroath RNLI, added: “It’s a great honour to be presented with the Chief Executive’s Commendation.

“It’s also great tribute to the immense bravery and selflessness of the crew, who did an outstanding job in very challenging conditions.

“It is a night that won’t be long forgotten by all involved.

“The commendation is real testament to all at Arbroath and Montrose lifeboat stations, from the crews on the boats, to the launch crew, launching authorities and to the fundraisers.

“Without the team effort from everyone involved no shout would be possible, let alone challenging ones such as this.

“We thank the families of our crew too, who always support us and are left at home worrying about what their loved one is facing.

“Thanks also to the RNLI staff who help support and train our crews, maintain our boats, and ensure that we are able to respond to save lives in what can be the most trying conditions.”