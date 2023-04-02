Angus RNLI crews honoured for bravery during four-hour Storm Arwen mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus RNLI crews honoured for bravery during four-hour Storm Arwen mission

Arbroath and Montrose lifeboats battled six-metre seas and severe storm force winds in the November 2021 drama.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath RNLI crew with their awards at the town lifeboat station. Image: RNLI
Volunteer RNLI crewmen have been recognised for their bravery during an operation to help a ship in danger off the Angus coast at the height of Storm Arwen.

Crews from Arbroath and Montrose launched into near hurricane force winds and six metre seas to aid the vessel at risk of going aground.

Their heroics in November 2021 has seen 12 crewmen recognised with the Marine Meritorious Service Medal.

Scott Murray, Kev McBay, Ryan Duncan, Graham Littlejohn, Graeme Cowie and Grant Howie of Montrose RNLI received the accolade.

And Sam Clow, Michael Marr, Peter Willis, Jack Fraser, Rod McLean and Kyle Bailey were recognised at Arbroath RNLI.

Montrose RNLI awards
Scott Murray, Kevin McBay, Graham Littlejohn, Alan Stewart, Graeme Cowie, Grant Howie and Ryan Duncan at Montrose RNLI station. Image: RNLI.

Treacherous conditions

The two stations launched their all-weather lifeboats around 11.30pm on November 26.

It came as Storm Arwen’s destructive force battered Scotland.

The alarm was raised for an 82-metre coaster motor vessel.

It was dragging its anchor in danger of going aground at the south end of Lunan Bay.

Arwen’s force 10/11 winds whipped up massive seas on the coast of Angus.

Montrose lifeboat
Montrose’s all-weather Shannon-class lifeboat the Jock and Annie Slater.

The lifeboat crews checked the ship for damage.

When none was found they were able to escort the vessel to safer water around four miles from land.

But conditions were so severe the coaster could only make around two knots.

The storm’s ferocity saw the Arbroath lifeboat crew make the decision to follow their colleagues to Montrose and wait for a weather break to safely return home.

It was 3.30am before the two boats reached Montrose.

Crews’ pride

Montrose RNLI coxswain mechanic Scott Murray said: ‘Myself and the crew faced extremely challenging conditions during the shout.

“I would personally like to thank the crew for their assistance during the service and we feel incredibly honoured to have received these awards.

“RNLI crew do not do this for the recognition.

“However, to be awarded in this way by the organisation really does fill me with an immense sense of pride for the volunteer crew.”

Michael Marr, coxswain at Arbroath RNLI, added: “It’s a great honour to be presented with the Chief Executive’s Commendation.

“It’s also great tribute to the immense bravery and selflessness of the crew, who did an outstanding job in very challenging conditions.

“It is a night that won’t be long forgotten by all involved.

Arbroath's all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape.
Arbroath’s all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape in action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The commendation is real testament to all at Arbroath and Montrose lifeboat stations, from the crews on the boats, to the launch crew, launching authorities and to the fundraisers.

“Without the team effort from everyone involved no shout would be possible, let alone challenging ones such as this.

“We thank the families of our crew too, who always support us and are left at home worrying about what their loved one is facing.

“Thanks also to the RNLI staff who help support and train our crews, maintain our boats, and ensure that we are able to respond to save lives in what can be the most trying conditions.”

