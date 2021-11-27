‘Heroes’: Montrose and Arbroath lifeboats battle Storm Arwen for FOUR hours to help stricken vessel By Bryan Copland November 27 2021, 9.08am Updated: November 27 2021, 11.38am Lifeboat crews from Montrose and Arbroath were involved. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Storm Arwen: Thousands left without power across Angus and Perthshire I’m A Celebrity pre-recorded for first time ever due to Storm Arwen I’m A Celebrity will not air live due to Storm Arwen weather warning Storm Arwen: Major disruption on roads and railways as Scots urged not to travel