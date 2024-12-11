200-year-old Angus church on verge of being sold

A 200-year-old Angus church is on the verge of being sold.

Cortachy Church, north of Kirriemuir, held its last service in the summer of 2023.

It was later put up for sale for less than £50,000 with several interested parties coming forward.

A sale is now being concluded by the Church of Scotland.

Sale of Cortachy Church will help fund Kirriemuir Parish Church refurbishment

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the refurbishment of Kirriemuir Parish Church in the town centre – formerly Kirriemuir Old Parish Church.

The congregation there joined with the congregation of St Andrew’s Church in 2019 with the congregations continuing to worship in Kirriemuir Parish Church.

A spokesperson for the Church of Scotland said: “Following a number of notes of interest a closing date for Cortachy Church was set in November.

“We are now progressing with the sale and hope for completion shortly.

“We are delighted that funds from the sale will go towards the refurbishment of Kirriemuir Parish Church, which will begin in the new year.”

Details of the buyers have not been revealed.

Cortachy Church – built in 1828 by the 7th Earl of Airlie – closed in June last year after nearly 200 years of worship.

In early July 2023, just after the last church service, the funeral service of Lord Airlie, the 13th earl was held there.