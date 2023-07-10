Kirk still to decide fate of Cortachy Church in rural Angus after final service

The Kirk is yet to make a decision on the future of Cortachy Church in Angus following its closure after almost 200 years of worship.

It sits near the entrance to Cortachy Castle and was built in 1828 by the 7th Earl of Airlie.

The final regular Sunday service at the church, a few miles north of Kirriemuir, was held on June 18.

Last week, Cortachy hosted the funeral service of Lord Airlie, the 13th Earl.

A former Lord Chamberlain and close friend to the late Queen during her lifetime, he was 97.

Earlier reprieve

Glens and Kirriemuir United Parish Church took the reluctant decision to shut the church under the local presbytery plan.

Cortachy was previously considered for closure but received a reprieve when it was realised it would create a gap in local provision.

That was prior to the union with Kirriemuir St. Andrew’s Church in 2019.

The closure was written into the presbytery plan in 2022.

At that time, the decision was taken by Angus Presbytery, now part of the new Perth Presbytery that also includes Dundee, Stirling and Perthshire.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said that although the last regular service has taken place, the formal shutdown process is still to take place.

The general trustees – the property owning branch of the Church of Scotland – is still to make a decision on the building’s future, they said.

Rich history

Cortachy has been described as a small church with a big presence.

It is an elaborate red standstone Gothic Revival building overlooking the River South Esk.

It was built on the site of a former glens church to a design by Angus architect David Patterson.

The burial aisle of the Airlie family sits against its east gable.

Inside, there are memorials to previous Earls in the 300-capacity kirk.