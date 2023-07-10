Kirk still to decide fate of Cortachy Church in rural Angus after final service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirk still to decide fate of Cortachy Church in rural Angus after final service

Last week the 1828 church hosted the funeral service of Lord Airlie, a former Lord Chamberlain to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

By Graham Brown
Cortachy Church sits in a spectacular setting near Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirk is yet to make a decision on the future of Cortachy Church in Angus following its closure after almost 200 years of worship.

It sits near the entrance to Cortachy Castle and was built in 1828 by the 7th Earl of Airlie.

The final regular Sunday service at the church, a few miles north of Kirriemuir, was held on June 18.

The red sandstone church was designed by an Angus architect.

Last week, Cortachy hosted the funeral service of Lord Airlie, the 13th Earl.

A former Lord Chamberlain and close friend to the late Queen during her lifetime, he was 97.

Earlier reprieve

Glens and Kirriemuir United Parish Church took the reluctant decision to shut the church under the local presbytery plan.

Cortachy was previously considered for closure but received a reprieve when it was realised it would create a gap in local provision.

That was prior to the union with Kirriemuir St. Andrew’s Church in 2019.

The closure was written into the presbytery plan in 2022.

The north gable of Cortachy kirk. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

At that time, the decision was taken by Angus Presbytery, now part of the new Perth Presbytery that also includes Dundee, Stirling and Perthshire.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said that although the last regular service has taken place, the formal shutdown process is still to take place.

The general trustees – the property owning branch of the Church of Scotland – is still to make a decision on the building’s future, they said.

Rich history

Cortachy has been described as a small church with a big presence.

It is an elaborate red standstone Gothic Revival building overlooking the River South Esk.

The present church dates back to 1828. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

It was built on the site of a former glens church to a design by Angus architect David Patterson.

The burial aisle of the Airlie family sits against its east gable.

Inside, there are memorials to previous Earls in the 300-capacity kirk.

