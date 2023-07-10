Arbroath’s Jonny O’Mara delighted to join Andy Murray’s coaching team – as his own Wimbledon journey continues

Jonny O’Mara has opened up on his new coaching role with Andy Murray after taking his own Wimbledon dream to the second week.

The Arbroath star has joined Murray’s team – alongside main coaches Ivan Lendl and Mark Hilton – to back the two-times’ Wimbledon champion.

O’Mara was a visibly animated presence in the players’ box as Murray took an overnight lead against fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas last Wednesday.

Murray eventually lost a gruelling five-set encounter as the game was played to a finish the following day.

Doubles specialist O’Mara is enjoying his dual coaching/playing role.

He’s due to star in the last 16 of the mixed doubles with playing partner Olivia Nicholls on Monday.

But O’Mara, who grew up in Letham Grange on the edge of Arbroath, is delighted to play a part in Murray’s journey.

“It’s such a good opportunity to work with Andy, Lendl and Hilts to see what it’s like at the top level,” O’Mara told Sky Sports.

“Being from Scotland, growing up watching Andy and watching what he’s achieved, it’s a difficult opportunity to say no to.

“I’ve enjoyed working with him the last few weeks.

“I wouldn’t say it’s more stressful because, when I’m on court, it’s me relying on my skills.

“When I’m in the box, I’m relying on Andy’s skills. I much prefer to rely on Andy’s skills.

“To sit in the box and try and do what we can to help him try and get over the line and put in the performances that he can, is enjoyable. It’s just a shame that it didn’t go his way.”

Jonny O’Mara struck by Andy Murray’s love of tennis

O’Mara fielded questions from Sky over Murray’s future.

But as Murray went toe-to-toe with Tsitsipas for four hours and 40 minutes and barely put a foot wrong.

And O’Mara added: “His level of dedication is incredible.

“Every single day he’s doing everything he can to maximise his level, maximise what his body can do.

“That for me is the most impressive thing, and also his love for the game.

“People don’t quite see is how much he loves the game. How much he wants to improve, how much motivation he does have for that.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to see him up close.”