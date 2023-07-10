Arbroath’s Jonny O’Mara delighted to join Andy Murray’s coaching team – as his own Wimbledon journey continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Arbroath’s Jonny O’Mara delighted to join Andy Murray’s coaching team – as his own Wimbledon journey continues

O'Mara is part of a three-member team with Ivan Lendl and Mark Hilton as he combines coaching with playing doubles.

By Ewan Smith
Jonny O'Mara coaching Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Image: Alamy
Jonny O'Mara coaching Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Image: Alamy

Jonny O’Mara has opened up on his new coaching role with Andy Murray after taking his own Wimbledon dream to the second week.

The Arbroath star has joined Murray’s team – alongside main coaches Ivan Lendl and Mark Hilton – to back the two-times’ Wimbledon champion.

O’Mara was a visibly animated presence in the players’ box as Murray took an overnight lead against fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas last Wednesday.

Murray eventually lost a gruelling five-set encounter as the game was played to a finish the following day.

Doubles specialist O’Mara is enjoying his dual coaching/playing role.

Jonny O’Mara played doubles at Wimbledon with Liam Broady. Image: Alamy.

He’s due to star in the last 16 of the mixed doubles with playing partner Olivia Nicholls on Monday.

But O’Mara, who grew up in Letham Grange on the edge of Arbroath, is delighted to play a part in Murray’s journey.

“It’s such a good opportunity to work with Andy, Lendl and Hilts to see what it’s like at the top level,” O’Mara told Sky Sports.

“Being from Scotland, growing up watching Andy and watching what he’s achieved, it’s a difficult opportunity to say no to.

Jonny O’Mara is proud of his Arbroath background. Image: Jonny O’Mara

“I’ve enjoyed working with him the last few weeks.

“I wouldn’t say it’s more stressful because, when I’m on court, it’s me relying on my skills.

“When I’m in the box, I’m relying on Andy’s skills. I much prefer to rely on Andy’s skills.

“To sit in the box and try and do what we can to help him try and get over the line and put in the performances that he can, is enjoyable. It’s just a shame that it didn’t go his way.”

Jonny O’Mara struck by Andy Murray’s love of tennis

Jonny O’Mara is inspiring Andy Murray. Image: Shutterstock.

O’Mara fielded questions from Sky over Murray’s future.

But as Murray went toe-to-toe with Tsitsipas for four hours and 40 minutes and barely put a foot wrong.

And O’Mara added: “His level of dedication is incredible.

“Every single day he’s doing everything he can to maximise his level, maximise what his body can do.

“That for me is the most impressive thing, and also his love for the game.

“People don’t quite see is how much he loves the game. How much he wants to improve, how much motivation he does have for that.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to see him up close.”

More from Other sports

Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Dundee tennis starlet Charlie Robertson shines in first round at Wimbledon
Jonny O'Mara is inspiring Andy Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Jonny O'Mara: Who is Arbroath's Wimbledon ace that is driving on Andy Murray from…
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink will be another huge blow for curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world's biggest GT3 race…
Bazball is here to stay and Ben Stokes won't back down.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ben Stokes will make cricket fans out of all of us and…
Sandy Mitchell.
Angus racer Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn't make him the greatest
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2.
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign
Rory McIlroy didn't have an easy press conference this week.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Golfers have lost perspective - do they not know how lucky they…
Darren Burnett has spent over 20 years at the pinnacle of the bowls world. Image: Bowls Scotland
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett announces outdoor international bowls retirement