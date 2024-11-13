Pictures of Arbroath darts across the decades with amazing amateurs and tungsten titans

Toe the oche and get ready for some magic darts.

Our Arbroath arrows picture special goes back to the 1980s and features darts players from the local leagues and some of the biggest names in the sport.

Arbroath has been a hotbed of male and female darting talent throughout the years.

Local league players are included alongside youngsters from the Angus Darts Academy, which was set up in Arbroath by professional player Alan Soutar in 2012.

Soutar himself has been involved in darts all his life.

He started throwing tungsten at the Skate Inn when he was 14 and reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship in 2022 and 2023.

Were you throwing for the Fishermen’s women’s team in 2007?

Did you dance with Devon Petersen at the Red Lion caravan park?

Maybe you were a winner in the Arbroath and District Winter Darts League?

All are here.

So grab your darts and see how many you can recognise.

Put a few away for us, lads…

Arbroath Darts Super League winners in 1987.

It was the era of poodle perms, moustaches and mullets on the oche.

It’s a bullseye

Arbroath Super League trophy winners from April 1989.

The competition was sponsored by Younger’s Tartan Special.

Kirks pub sponsorship

Steve Dall from Arbroath Super League was presented with new shirts for the forthcoming season by Lorraine Hamilton from Kirks in January 1992.

Super League team members gathered outside the Kirk Square boozer.

Summer league winners

Arbroath Darts Summer League Trophy winners at Sandy’s Bar in September 1993.

Singles winner Geoff McGuigan and doubles winners Peter Anderson and Angus Cossans were presented with their trophies by president Willie Wales.

Kerry Soutar

Arbroath woman Kerry Soutar represented her country at a Scotland versus England darts competition held in Newcastle in October 1999.

Kerry was the only Scottish winner in the match, which saw Scotland defeated 6-1.

Cairnie Bar

Finals night of the Arbroath Summer Darts League in the Cairnie Bar in October 1999 was followed by the trophy presentation from Gordon Duncan.

Pictured were, back, from left, back, Adam Findlay, singles runner-up; Mr Duncan, Dave Crabb, singles champion; and Bobby Dall and Bob Beattie, doubles champions.

At the front are Willie Black and Steve Barnes, doubles runners-up.

Winter darts league

Award winners were photographed at the Cairnie Bar in May 2000 after the final of the Arbroath and District Winter Darts League was completed.

The singles winner was Peter Anderson.

He received his trophy from Teresa Reid of Bellrock Home Improvements.

Can you spot a young Alan Soutar in the photo?

Abbey Inn

The Arbroath and District Ladies Darts League was established 50 years ago.

The Abbey team gather at the oche in February 2007.

Fisherman’s Inn

Smiling faces from the Fisherman’s team which was playing in the Arbroath and District Ladies Darts League in March 2007.

Can you spot anyone you know?

The Pageant

A photograph of the Pageant ladies team at the bar in April 2008.

The Arbroath watering hole was known as Kirks before its name change.

Tutties Neuk

Ladies from the Tutties Neuk team are pictured in May 2008.

Women’s participation is on a similar footing to their male counterparts locally.

Ram’s Heid

The Ram’s Heid second darts team is pictured in May 2008.

There are some great female players of all ages on the local circuit now.

On the buses

Arbroath players getting the bus to Forfar’s Reid Hall in August 2013.

Alan Soutar was among the local players taking part in the open tournament in Forfar which was organised by the Angus Darts Association.

The Flying Scotsman

Gary Anderson brought his world championship trophy to Arbroath in December 2015.

The Flying Scotsman warmed up for his defence of the crown by taking part in an exhibition at Shotz alongside fellow professional Michael “Bully Boy” Smith.

Glen Durrant

Two-time Lakeside world champion Glen Durrant brought his trophy to the Angus Darts Academy in Arbroath in August 2018.

Durrant played 20 matches against youth players.

Alan Soutar set up the Angus Darts Academy at the beginning of 2012.

Christmas jumpers

Members of Angus Darts Academy celebrated the festive season in December 2018 by taking part in the Christmas Cup.

The party atmosphere was heightened by Christmas jumpers and brought the curtain down on another year of success for the youngsters.

Angus Darts Academy makes history

The Scotland youth team competing at home and abroad in 2019 was made up entirely of players from the Angus Darts Academy.

The team comprised Nathan Girvan, from Forfar, Johnny Gallazzi, from Arbroath, Kyle Walker from Brechin and Connor Mitchell from Montrose.

Dancing with Devon Petersen

South African darts star “Dancing” Devon Petersen arrived in Arbroath in August 2019.

He performed at the Red Lion caravan park as part of an Italian Job weekend of events at Angus Darts Academy, which included friendly matches against youngsters from the Italian Darts Academy who arrived from Venice.

The Fallon Sherrock effect

More girls started turning up to the Angus Darts Academy following the success of Fallon Sherrock in the 2020 PDC World Championship.

Sherrock became the first female player to win a match at the tournament.

Alan Soutar

Alan Soutar took part in a Gayfield exhibition against Arbroath footballer Bobby Linn in December 2022 before heading to the world championship.

The arrowsmith made his mark by reaching the Grand Slam quarter-final in 2022 and the last 16 of the World Darts Championship in 2022 and 2023.

Soutar won his maiden PDC title in June 2024 and qualified for the 2025 world championship and will be looking to recreate his epic achievements.