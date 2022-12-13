VIDEO: Bobby Linn meets Alan Soutar as Arbroath legend quizzes Dundee firefighter on darts stardom By Ewan Smith December 13 2022, 1.30pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Alan Soutar and Bobby Linn are two of Arbroath’s most celebrated sports stars. And the duo – a fireman and binman in Dundee when they are not on the oche or the pitch – have become good friends. This year has been a busy one for the pair, with Linn enjoying a testimonial after ten stunning seasons at the Red Lichties. Soutar jets off to London on Wednesday to prepare for the £2.5million Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. Bobby Linn and Alan Soutar are two of Arbroath’s biggest characters. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson He became an overnight sensation at Ally Pally last year as he stormed into the last 16. The Dundee Kingsway East fireman has built on that success to shoot up 92 places in the rankings in 21 months to become No36 in the world. And the 44-year-old was given a hero’s send-off by Linn and 100 fans at a Gayfield darts exhibition this week. Before that, Courier Sport was on hand to see the Arbroath idols quiz each other in the Gayfield dressing room. In our exclusive video, Linn vows to keep playing until he’s 40 but Soutar jokes the closure of Dundee nightclub the Mardi Gras in 2018 has prolonged the 37-year-old’s career. Alan Soutar hugs Arbroath star Bobby Linn. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson The firefighter goes on to outline how he plans to contain the ‘Scotland Get Battered’ chants at Ally Pally. There is also a bit of disco dancing from celebrity Arbroath fan Allen ‘Fermer’ Innes. Ahead of his Friday lunchtime clash with Australian qualifier Mal Cuming, Courier Sport will have an exclusive Ally Pally video diary with Soutar. Ewan Smith will be with the Angus hero covering every leg of his journey from Arbroath to London as he tries to recreate his epic achievements of last year. 