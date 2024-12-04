Hazel Irvine says World Snooker Championship leaving Sheffield Crucible like St Andrews losing Open

Sports broadcaster Hazel Irvine has weighed in on the ongoing debate about moving the World Snooker Championship from its iconic home at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, saying it could be like golfers missing the chance to win the Open at St Andrews.

Speaking with The Courier ahead of receiving an honorary degree at St Andrews University, St Andrews-born Hazel, 59, emphasised the deep emotional connection snooker players have to the Crucible, a venue that has become synonymous with snooker’s greatest event.

Asked to comment on recent debate surrounding whether the World Snooker Championship could move from the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to a more commercially viable international venue, the BBC snooker presenter said: “There’s been talk about this for years and years and years.

“Ever since I started doing the snooker actually, there’s been a sort of ‘shall we move, shall we stay’.

“I think there’s something about being part of that building, that city, and that place when you win.

“I still am in awe of how one little theatre can produce chapters and chapters and chapters of ever-changing history in sport.”

Ongoing debate about World Snooker Championship future

Hazel recalled how when the possibility of a move was mooted recently, with China and Saudi Arabia mentioned as possible alternative hosts, multiple winner John Higgins emphasised the significance of winning at the Crucible, and what could be lost.

“He said he can foresee a time when it may move,” said Hazel.

“When that’s going to be we don’t know.

“But actually, he sort of felt sorry for the boys who may never win it at the Crucible, because there’s something – a bit like being in St Andrews and winning the Open there – that you are part of that building and that city and that place when you do.

“I think that’s a feeling that money can’t buy.”

Currently, Sheffield is contracted to host the World Snooker Championship through to 2027, marking both the 50th anniversary of the Crucible as the event’s home and the 100th anniversary of professional snooker.

While discussions about relocating the championship are ongoing, Hazel believes negotiations to determine its future are likely to unfold over the next year.

Hazel Irvine pays tribute to snooker legend and ‘wonderful gentleman’ Terry Griffiths

Meanwhile, in a separate tribute to the snooker world, Hazel has reflected on the passing of 1979 World Champion Terry Griffiths, calling his death “a terrible shame” and describing him as a “wonderful gentleman” beloved by all who knew him.

“We only got the news just after we come off air (at the UK Snooker Championships on Sunday night), she told The Courier. “We knew he’d been unwell.

“But it’s still terrible, a terrible shame, and we’ll really miss him.

“We absolutely love Terry. He was such a wonderful gentleman.”

Describing Terry as “funny, wry, quick, and kind”, Hazel said it was no surprise that many players felt like they’d lost a member of their family.

“He was genuinely a lovely man,” she added.

“A lovely guy, with lovely memories. You can still hear his voice in your head, just such a special man.”

Griffiths, world champion in 1979, was a beloved figure in snooker.

News broke of his death shortly after a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 UK Snooker Championship, anchored by Hazel Irvine on Sunday evening.

Exciting finale to UK Snooker Championship

Judd Trump defeated Barry Hawkins 10-8 to claim his second title at the Barbican Centre in York.

Trump’s victory earned him £250,000 and further solidified his status as one of the sport’s elite players​.

Hazel, who travelled to St Andrews to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at St Andrews University on Wednesday, will be back on our screens for The Johnstone’s Paint Masters Snooker championships at Alexandra Palace from January 12-19 2025.

She said tribute is likely to be paid to Griffiths on air then.