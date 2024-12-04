Hazel Irvine says World Snooker Championship leaving Sheffield Crucible like St Andrews losing Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hazel Irvine says World Snooker Championship leaving Sheffield Crucible like St Andrews losing Open

St Andrews-born broadcaster Hazel Irvine has expressed her views in a Courier interview, also paying tribute to former world snooker champion and ‘wonderful gentleman’ Terry Griffiths who has died aged 77.

By Michael Alexander
The late Terry Griffiths at the Embassy World Snooker championships at Sheffield Crucible Theatre in the 1980s. Image: David Muscroft/Shutterstock
Sports broadcaster Hazel Irvine has weighed in on the ongoing debate about moving the World Snooker Championship from its iconic home at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, saying it could be like golfers missing the chance to win the Open at St Andrews.

Speaking with The Courier ahead of receiving an honorary degree at St Andrews University, St Andrews-born Hazel, 59, emphasised the deep emotional connection snooker players have to the Crucible, a venue that has become synonymous with snooker’s greatest event.

Asked to comment on recent debate surrounding whether the World Snooker Championship could move from the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to a more commercially viable international venue, the BBC snooker presenter said: “There’s been talk about this for years and years and years.

BBC presenter Hazel Irvine on day eight of the 2024 Victorian Plumbing UK Snooker Championship at the York Barbican. Image: Nigel French/PA Wire.

“Ever since I started doing the snooker actually, there’s been a sort of ‘shall we move, shall we stay’.

“I think there’s something about being part of that building, that city, and that place when you win.

“I still am in awe of how one little theatre can produce chapters and chapters and chapters of ever-changing history in sport.”

Ongoing debate about World Snooker Championship future

Hazel recalled how when the possibility of a move was mooted recently, with China and Saudi Arabia mentioned as possible alternative hosts, multiple winner John Higgins emphasised the significance of winning at the Crucible, and what could be lost.

“He said he can foresee a time when it may move,” said Hazel.

“When that’s going to be we don’t know.

“But actually, he sort of felt sorry for the boys who may never win it at the Crucible, because there’s something – a bit like being in St Andrews and winning the Open there – that you are part of that building and that city and that place when you do.
“I think that’s a feeling that money can’t buy.”

Scotland’s Stephen Hendry competing in his last World Championship at the Crucible in 2012.

Currently, Sheffield is contracted to host the World Snooker Championship through to 2027, marking both the 50th anniversary of the Crucible as the event’s home and the 100th anniversary of professional snooker.

While discussions about relocating the championship are ongoing, Hazel believes negotiations to determine its future are likely to unfold over the next year.

Hazel Irvine pays tribute to snooker legend and ‘wonderful gentleman’ Terry Griffiths

Meanwhile, in a separate tribute to the snooker world, Hazel has reflected on the passing of 1979 World Champion Terry Griffiths, calling his death “a terrible shame” and describing him as a “wonderful gentleman” beloved by all who knew him.
“We only got the news just after we come off air (at the UK Snooker Championships on Sunday night), she told The Courier. “We knew he’d been unwell.

“But it’s still terrible, a terrible shame, and we’ll really miss him.

“We absolutely love Terry. He was such a wonderful gentleman.”

Terry Griffiths during his 2nd round match v Steve Davis at the Embassy World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, Sheffield, in 1996. Image: Colorsport/Shutterstock

Describing Terry as “funny, wry, quick, and kind”, Hazel said it was no surprise that many players felt like they’d lost a member of their family.

“He was genuinely a lovely man,” she added.

“A lovely guy, with lovely memories. You can still hear his voice in your head, just such a special man.”

Griffiths, world champion in 1979, was a beloved figure in snooker.

News broke of his death shortly after a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 UK Snooker Championship, anchored by Hazel Irvine on Sunday evening.

Exciting finale to UK Snooker Championship

Judd Trump defeated Barry Hawkins 10-8 to claim his second title at the Barbican Centre in York.

Trump’s victory earned him £250,000 and further solidified his status as one of the sport’s elite players​.

Hazel, who travelled to St Andrews to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at St Andrews University on Wednesday, will be back on our screens for The Johnstone’s Paint Masters Snooker championships at Alexandra Palace from January 12-19 2025.

She said tribute is likely to be paid to Griffiths on air then.

Conversation