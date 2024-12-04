Closures and diversions on major Broughty Ferry road before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closures and diversions on major Broughty Ferry road before Christmas

Drivers in the Balgillo Road area will be affected.

By Ben MacDonald
A930 Balgillo Road
Balgillo Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

Closures and diversions are planned on a major Broughty Ferry road before Christmas.

SGN will carry out roadworks on and around Balgillo Road from Monday December 16.

It is hoped the work will be completed within a week but it could last up to a fortnight.

Work will take place in the following areas:

  • Balgillo Road (Aberfoyle Gardens to Menteith Street)
  • Balgillo Road East (whole length)
  • Menteith Street (Balgillo Road to Skene Street)
  • Rossie Avenue (Balgillo Road East to Westerton Avenue)

Diversions during roadworks on Balgillo Road

During the roadworks, signed diversion routes will be in place for drivers via the following routes:

  • Arbroath Road and Balgillo Road (north side)
  • Strathmore Street, Nursery Road, Forthill Road and Balgillo Road (east side)
  • Skene Road and Balgillo Road (south side)
  • Balgillo Road, Forthill Road, Nursery Road and Strathmore Street (west side)

Businesses will remain open during the works.

SGN is also carrying out major roadworks in the Queen Street area.

However, these works have been paused until after Christmas.

