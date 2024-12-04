Closures and diversions on major Broughty Ferry road before Christmas

Closures and diversions are planned on a major Broughty Ferry road before Christmas.

SGN will carry out roadworks on and around Balgillo Road from Monday December 16.

It is hoped the work will be completed within a week but it could last up to a fortnight.

Work will take place in the following areas:

Balgillo Road (Aberfoyle Gardens to Menteith Street)

Balgillo Road East (whole length)

Menteith Street (Balgillo Road to Skene Street)

Rossie Avenue (Balgillo Road East to Westerton Avenue)

Diversions during roadworks on Balgillo Road

During the roadworks, signed diversion routes will be in place for drivers via the following routes:

Arbroath Road and Balgillo Road (north side)

Strathmore Street, Nursery Road, Forthill Road and Balgillo Road (east side)

Skene Road and Balgillo Road (south side)

Balgillo Road, Forthill Road, Nursery Road and Strathmore Street (west side)

Businesses will remain open during the works.

SGN is also carrying out major roadworks in the Queen Street area.

However, these works have been paused until after Christmas.