Major Broughty Ferry roadworks to be paused until new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Major Broughty Ferry roadworks to be paused until new year

SGN has been carrying out work to upgrade the gas network.

By Ellidh Aitken
Major roadworks have been taking place in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Major roadworks have been taking place in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Major roadworks in Broughty Ferry will be paused until after the new year.

SGN has been carrying out work to upgrade the gas network on the main road through the area since September 23.

The junction between West Queen Street, Queen Street and Claypotts Road has been closed for the past two weeks in the latest phase of the project.

Drivers reported “chaos” on several streets after the work got underway last month.

Broughty Ferry roadworks to pause for Christmas and new year

SGN says current works will be completed earlier than planned and the project will recommence in January.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the festive embargo and the local Christmas light switch-on, we’re going to complete this section of our works earlier than planned and we’ll be off the road on Wednesday evening this week.

“Our project will recommence in the new year.”

According to Dundee City Council’s road report, the works will restart on January 6.

Drivers have faced tailbacks due to the roadworks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Queen Street will be closed between Claypotts Road and Fort Street for around four weeks.

The road will then be shut between Fort Street and St Vincent Street for a further three weeks from February 3.

The final phase of work is scheduled to start on February 24 and will see Monifieth Road closed between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street for around six weeks.

The Courier has produced a full guide including dates, closures and diversions during the roadworks.

More from Dundee

Police at Cowgate, Dundee
Man in court accused of raping 16-year-old in Dundee
The chapel at Dundee Crematorium. Image: Dignity
Dundee Crematorium reopens after £400k revamp
The scene of the crash on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Woman, 28, taken to Ninewells after car crashes into Dundee traffic lights
At least 11 police units were called to Tulloch Court in the Hilltown. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 38, charged after 11 police units called to Dundee multi
Cellardyke siege
Fife siege sex offender jailed
Jamie Duncan has been traced.
Missing Dundee man, 43, traced 'safe and well'
Steven and Jordan Cameron
Brawling brothers sentenced for festive Dundee bar fight
kittens dumped in Dundee park
Horror as kittens found dead in plastic bag at Dundee beauty spot
8
Kinross stabbing
Two men to appear in court after Kinross 'stabbing'
Car park at Cowgate, Dundee
Man 31, charged over rape of 16-year-old girl in Dundee

Conversation