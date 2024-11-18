Major Broughty Ferry roadworks to be paused until new year

Major roadworks in Broughty Ferry will be paused until after the new year.

SGN has been carrying out work to upgrade the gas network on the main road through the area since September 23.

The junction between West Queen Street, Queen Street and Claypotts Road has been closed for the past two weeks in the latest phase of the project.

Drivers reported “chaos” on several streets after the work got underway last month.

Broughty Ferry roadworks to pause for Christmas and new year

SGN says current works will be completed earlier than planned and the project will recommence in January.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the festive embargo and the local Christmas light switch-on, we’re going to complete this section of our works earlier than planned and we’ll be off the road on Wednesday evening this week.

“Our project will recommence in the new year.”

According to Dundee City Council’s road report, the works will restart on January 6.

Queen Street will be closed between Claypotts Road and Fort Street for around four weeks.

The road will then be shut between Fort Street and St Vincent Street for a further three weeks from February 3.

The final phase of work is scheduled to start on February 24 and will see Monifieth Road closed between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street for around six weeks.

The Courier has produced a full guide including dates, closures and diversions during the roadworks.