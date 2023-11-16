The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun.

And, as excitement builds, many towns across Tayside and Fife are planning fun, festive events to mark the switching-on of their Christmas lights.

We’ve put together a handy guide to some of the Christmas lights switch on events happening in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross over the next few weeks.

And you never know, you might even see Santa.

Have fun – and Merry Christmas!

Dundee Christmas lights switch-on events

Dundee West End

November 23 – from 4pm at Miller’s Wynd Car Park, Perth Road.

Christmas market is on from 4pm to 8pm.

7pm – Santa arrives to switch on the lights.

The event marks the start of the Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight.

Broughty Ferry

November 16 – 6pm

Entertainment includes panto performances, carol singing and a chance to meet Santa.

There will also be a street carnival with rides.

Road closures to Brook Street and Gray Street apply and parking is available at Queen Street and waterfront car parks.

Perth and Kinross Christmas lights switch-on events

Kinross

November 23 – from 6pmat Green’s car park.

Light Up Kinross will lead the lights switch on.

A festive market will follow on the Saturday, November 25, at the Market Park from 10am-3pm

Blairgowrie and Rattray

November 25 – from 4pm at Rattray Church

The Christmas tree will be switched on before a parade, featuring Santa, a pipe band and others, sets off for Blairgowrie.

5.30pm – The Blairgowrie lights will be switched on in the Wellmeadow by citizen of the year Ian Richardson.

A Christmas market, featuring stalls and performers will be running from 3pm.

Crieff

November 25 – from 4.30 to 6pm.

Festivities also include the opening of Santa’s Post Office in Crieff Town Hall.

Auchterarder

November 26 – from noon

The Christmas tree switch-on will coincide with a community fair in the Aytoun Hall from noon-4pm

Perth

December 2 – from noon in the city centre.

From noon – Activities including the Cairngorm reindeer, stilt walkers and pipe bands.

3.30-8.30pm – Acts including Boney M will perform on the main stage in Tay Street.

5pm – Santa will lead a Christmas parade from Thimblerow, followed by community performers.

There will also be two other entertainment stages and a Santa’s Grotto in Horsecross Plaza.

Dunkeld

December 9 – from noon

Dunkeld hosts its Santa day with a Santa’s grotto, entertainment, Cairngorm reindeer and other activities.

4pm – Carols in Dunkeld Cathedral.

Fife Christmas lights switch-on events

Newburgh

November 18 at St Katherine’s Court at 4pm.

Santa will arrive on his sleigh just before the switch-on.

All the ”wonky” lights are designed by local school children and the switch-on will be performed by this year’s competition winner.

Dunfermline

November 19 in the city centre from 12-5pm.

Noon-4pm – Artisan market at St Catherine’s Wynd.

1-5.30pm – Entertainment at the Glen Gates including radio DJs and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes. Community groups will also provide entertainment at various locations.

2pm – Santa Dash from M&S to the Glen Gates.

4.30pm – Christmas parade down the High Street for the big switch-on at the Glen Gates.

Cupar

November 25 at Crossgate from 11am to 7pm.

11am to 5pm – Santa and his elves will be in his grotto at Cupar Youth Café.

10am to 5pm – Christmas market in the Corn Exchange.

5.45pm – Citizen of the year announced before lights are switched on at 6pm.

Codona’s funfair will also provide entertainment.

Leven

November 25 at Leven High Street from noon to 5pm.

Noon – Entertainment starts and continues throughout the afternoon with pipers, school choirs, Mary Bradford singers and Amber Barclay Dance Academy.

4.40pm – Santa’s sleigh arrives

4.55pm – Christmas lights switched on by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes.

Methil

December 1 at Memorial Park at 6.30pm.

Music, stalls and Santa’s grotto will open after the lights are switched on.

Kirkcaldy

December 2 – details to be confirmed

Angus Christmas lights switch-on events

Forfar

November 18 – from noon to 4pm.

From noon – Grand Christmas market on Castle Street. with more than 30 stalls, food and entertainment.

4pm – Santa arrives for the switch-on.

Arbroath

November 24 – from 2pm

2pm – 7pm – Crafters Market in town centre.

6pm to 8pm – Entertainment in Kirk Square includes music from Radio North Angus, local dance groups and pipe band.

Carnoustie

November 26 – from 2pm to 5.30pm

2pm – 5.15pm – Winter fayre and Christmas extravaganza at old Kinloch School site.

5.30pm – Procession to war memorial for Christmas lights switch-on.