Events revealed ahead of Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight 2023

Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight is set to bring some early festive cheer to the city.

Starting a week earlier than 2022, the annual celebration will get underway later this month.

Running from November 23 to December 6, the Christmas Fortnight will feature around 50 different events designed to appeal to the whole West End community.

West End Christmas Fortnight Committee Chair, Councillor Fraser Macpherson thanked those behind the events.

He said: “My sincere thanks go to all the Christmas Committee members, community groups, residents, churches – and everyone else who has made this superb festive fortnight happen.

“We are also very grateful to every local business, West End community groups and residents who have helped us again this year.

“This year’s celebration is packed with lots of festive activity.”

West End Christmas Fortnight 2023 events

Around 50 events are set to take place throughout the fortnight.

These events include:

November 23 – West End Christmas light switch-on, Perth Road

November 23 – West End Christmas concert, Dundee West Church

November 23 – West End Christmas market, Miller’s Wynd

November 23 – Shoppers’ night in the West End

November 28 – Eco-friendly Christmas crafts, Transition Dundee

November 30 – Christmas carols, Corso Street

December 2 – Harris Academy Christmas fayre

December 3 – Gate Church community Christmas ceilidh

The full list of events will be made available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.

Local shops will also run special promotions throughout the festival.

