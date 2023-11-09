Events revealed ahead of Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Events revealed ahead of Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight 2023

The annual celebration will get underway later this month.

By Andrew Robson
Events revealed ahead of Dundee West End Christmas Festival 2023
The West End Christmas Fortnight in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight is set to bring some early festive cheer to the city.

Starting a week earlier than 2022, the annual celebration will get underway later this month.

Running from November 23 to December 6, the Christmas Fortnight will feature around 50 different events designed to appeal to the whole West End community.

West End Christmas Fortnight Committee Chair, Councillor Fraser Macpherson thanked those behind the events.

Dundee West End Christmas market in 202
The West End Christmas market in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

He said: “My sincere thanks go to all the Christmas Committee members, community groups, residents, churches – and everyone else who has made this superb festive fortnight happen.

“We are also very grateful to every local business, West End community groups and residents who have helped us again this year.

“This year’s celebration is packed with lots of festive activity.”

West End Christmas Fortnight 2023 events

Around 50 events are set to take place throughout the fortnight.

These events include:

  • November 23 – West End Christmas light switch-on, Perth Road
  • November 23 – West End Christmas concert, Dundee West Church
  • November 23 – West End Christmas market, Miller’s Wynd
  • November 23 – Shoppers’ night in the West End
  • November 28 – Eco-friendly Christmas crafts, Transition Dundee
  • November 30 – Christmas carols, Corso Street
  • December 2 – Harris Academy Christmas fayre
  • December 3 – Gate Church community Christmas ceilidh

The full list of events will be made available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.

Local shops will also run special promotions throughout the festival.

Elsewhere, a Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire is set to air on TV this Sunday (November 12).

