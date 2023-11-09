Events revealed ahead of Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight 2023

Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight is set to bring some early festive cheer to the city.
Starting a week earlier than 2022, the annual celebration will get underway later this month.
Running from November 23 to December 6, the Christmas Fortnight will feature around 50 different events designed to appeal to the whole West End community.
West End Christmas Fortnight Committee Chair, Councillor Fraser Macpherson thanked those behind the events.
He said: “My sincere thanks go to all the Christmas Committee members, community groups, residents, churches – and everyone else who has made this superb festive fortnight happen.
“We are also very grateful to every local business, West End community groups and residents who have helped us again this year.
“This year’s celebration is packed with lots of festive activity.”
West End Christmas Fortnight 2023 events
Around 50 events are set to take place throughout the fortnight.
These events include:
- November 23 – West End Christmas light switch-on, Perth Road
- November 23 – West End Christmas concert, Dundee West Church
- November 23 – West End Christmas market, Miller’s Wynd
- November 23 – Shoppers’ night in the West End
- November 28 – Eco-friendly Christmas crafts, Transition Dundee
- November 30 – Christmas carols, Corso Street
- December 2 – Harris Academy Christmas fayre
- December 3 – Gate Church community Christmas ceilidh
The full list of events will be made available on the West End Christmas Fortnight Facebook page.
Local shops will also run special promotions throughout the festival.
