Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend – when and where to watch

A Christmas film with scenes shot in Fife and Perthshire is set to air on TV this weekend.

Filming for Christmas in Scotland took place in locations including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff earlier this year.

Scenes were also shot in Edinburgh.

The romantic drama follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community to create a festive lights display.

Her efforts are supervised by the wealthy heir of ‘Glenrothie Castle’, Alex.

A trailer for the film sees New Yorker Emma MacKenzie – played by Californian actress Jill Winternitz – disappointed by a lack of Christmas decorations in the village.

She discovers that the festive season has not been celebrated in Glenrothie since 1640.

Winternitz has previously starred alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens, as well as featuring in the recent Indiana Jones movie.

Actress ‘excited’ to reveal Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire

Posting on Instagram earlier this year, she wrote: “Being part of a Christmas movie has been a total dream of mine since I can remember.

“My mom was the ultimate festive film buff, with a particular penchant for a holiday romance, so when this project came along I was all in.

“I’m so excited for you all to grab a hot chocolate (with lots of whipped cream) and join Emma MacKenzie on her magical and festive Scottish journey, where it appears fate has more in store for her than a simple ancestry trip.”

Joining her in the film is Dominic Watters, who appeared opposite Kingskettle actor Jordan Young in BBC comedy Scot Squad.

Filming for Christmas in Scotland took place in Culross in February.

And while details of the project were hidden from locals, some became part of the production as extras for scenes filmed in the the Red Lion Inn and other areas of the village.

Where and when to watch Christmas in Scotland on TV

Christmas in Scotland airs on TV for the first time on Channel 5 this Sunday (November 12).

The film starts at 2.20pm, with a brief break at 3.20pm for entertainment news, before resuming at 3.25pm.

The PG-rated film has a running time of 87 minutes.

The film can also be seen at the same times on Channel 5 HD and an hour later on Channel 5+1.