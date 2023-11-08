Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend – when and where to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend – when and where to watch

Filming took place in the likes of Culross, Limekilns and Crieff earlier this year.

By Ellidh Aitken
Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

A Christmas film with scenes shot in Fife and Perthshire is set to air on TV this weekend.

Filming for Christmas in Scotland took place in locations including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff earlier this year.

Scenes were also shot in Edinburgh.

The romantic drama follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community to create a festive lights display.

Her efforts are supervised by the wealthy heir of ‘Glenrothie Castle’, Alex.

A trailer for the film sees New Yorker Emma MacKenzie – played by Californian actress Jill Winternitz – disappointed by a lack of Christmas decorations in the village.

She discovers that the festive season has not been celebrated in Glenrothie since 1640.

Winternitz has previously starred alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens, as well as featuring in the recent Indiana Jones movie.

Scenes for Christmas in Scotland were filmed in Culross, Limekilns and Crieff. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Winternitz and co-star Dominic Watters. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
In the film, Emma must convince the Laird of Glenrothie to decorate the village for Christmas. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
New Yorker Emma is forced to work alongside ‘Glenrothie Castle’ heir, Alex. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

Actress ‘excited’ to reveal Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire

Posting on Instagram earlier this year, she wrote: “Being part of a Christmas movie has been a total dream of mine since I can remember.

“My mom was the ultimate festive film buff, with a particular penchant for a holiday romance, so when this project came along I was all in.

“I’m so excited for you all to grab a hot chocolate (with lots of whipped cream) and join Emma MacKenzie on her magical and festive Scottish journey, where it appears fate has more in store for her than a simple ancestry trip.”

A lacklustre Christmas display in Culross, doubling as the fictional ‘Glenrothie’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming took place in Culross back in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Joining her in the film is Dominic Watters, who appeared opposite Kingskettle actor Jordan Young in BBC comedy Scot Squad.

Filming for Christmas in Scotland took place in Culross in February.

And while details of the project were hidden from locals, some became part of the production as extras for scenes filmed in the the Red Lion Inn and other areas of the village.

Where and when to watch Christmas in Scotland on TV

Christmas in Scotland airs on TV for the first time on Channel 5 this Sunday (November 12).

The film starts at 2.20pm, with a brief break at 3.20pm for entertainment news, before resuming at 3.25pm.

The PG-rated film has a running time of 87 minutes.

The film can also be seen at the same times on Channel 5 HD and an hour later on Channel 5+1.

More from TV & Film

Brian Cox with Neil Forsyth.
Dundee actor Brian Cox to revive Bob Servant character for final time
Carol Vorderman has said she is leaving her show on BBC Radio Wales because of the corporation’s new social media guidelines (Yui Mok/PA)
Carol Vorderman leaves BBC radio show over new social media guidelines
Dustin Lance Black, centre, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, with his husband Tom Daley, right (Lucy North/PA)
Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband ‘twisted woman’s wrist very hard at nightclub’
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has said his friend and co-presenter Si King made him his favourite comfort food while he was being treated for cancer (Ian West/PA)
Hairy Biker Dave Myers hails co-star Si King’s support during cancer treatment
Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed plans to cut its spending on content this year as it warmed that advertising revenues are set to fall by 8% in 2023 (Ian West/PA)
ITV cutting content spend in 2023 as ad market remains ‘challenging’
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's in Arbroath.
Arbroath restaurant boss 'buzzing' to feature in BBC TV series
Christopher Eccleston says his eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ but he is happy now (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Eccleston says eating disorder was ‘imprisoning’ but he is happy now
Wayne and Coleen Rooney strike next TV deal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen strike deal for next TV project
Jenna Ortega attending the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2023 awards (Ian West/PA)
Jenna Ortega and Emilia Clarke among Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year winners
The Great British Bake Off contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)
Seventh baker leaves The Great British Bake Off tent following dessert week

Conversation