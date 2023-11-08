Fife business Wicked Cheesecake closes premises due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife business Wicked Cheesecake closes premises due to rising costs

The co-owners said they were "fighting a losing battle" amid a drop in footfall.

By Gavin Harper
Jase and Samantha Thirwall outside the Kirkcaldy premises, which closed in September. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jase and Samantha Thirwall outside the Kirkcaldy premises, which closed in September. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The bosses of a Fife cheesecake company have urged support for local businesses after closing their second shop in as many months.

Wicked Cheesecake, run by Jase and Sam Thirwall, closed the doors to its shop in Crossgates for the last time at the weekend.

The couple set up the business in 2019 and opened the shop the following year.

However, a social media post said they were “fighting a losing battle” with suppliers over rising costs.

The couple also blamed a drop in footfall for the closure of the shop.

Wicked Cheesecake owners explain closure

The post said: “I cannot see a stable future for myself and my team.

“The shop’s been really quiet. I worry people don’t like our cakes, are we too expensive, is it perhaps the location, is it the cost-of-living?

Wicked Cheesecake products will still be available online. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We have tried to combat that with various offers, deals and thinking out the box. Without footfall we can’t operate.”

The post adds that the “stresses and grief have outweighed the good stuff for quite some time”.

Customers reaction to Fife shop closure

It attracted hundreds of comments from customers who expressed their disappointment at the news.

One said: “Gutted to see this. Will miss you guys! Too many overheads killing many small businesses. Wishing you all good luck, good health and may you bring new dreams come true.”

Another added: “This is so sad, you’ve been amazing for our wee village and brought so many people in which has benefited the other businesses here. You really will be very sorely missed.”

Jase and Samantha Thirwall said a drop in footfall, combined with rising costs, were behind the decision. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Others urged the couple to have pride in the business, which will continue trading online.

Another customer said: “You guys have really put everything you have into it. You did all you can, you should be proud of that. Time to focus on yourselves now.”

Fifers urged to shop local

Last May, the couple launched a joint venture with Young Spuds in Kirkcaldy. The Wicked Cheesecake shop there closed in September.

A subsequent social media post following the Crossgates closure urged people to help local businesses.

“Thank you to every single one of you who’ve supported us in any which way.

“We’ve created an extremely well-established brand for bespoke cheesecakes UK wide.

“If you take anything from this, please support small business. They really need you.”

