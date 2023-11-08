Council backs 16-home Kinross-shire scheme because land is ‘peaty’ rather than ‘peat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council backs 16-home Kinross-shire scheme because land is ‘peaty’ rather than ‘peat’

This may override more than a dozen objections to the proposal.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Land south-east of Cragton Villa in Rost Gardens, off The Causeway, Scotlandwell, Kinross-shire.
The proposal is for land on The Causeway, south of Scotlandwell. Image: Google Street View

Council planners say a proposal for 16 homes on the edge of a Kinross-shire village should be allowed because it will be built on land that is ‘peaty’ rather than ‘peat’.

Portmoak Community Council joined several local objectors in condemning a scheme to expand Scotlandwell because it would involve the excavation of large amounts of peat.

The Scottish Government has vowed to protect peatlands due to their removal being a perceived cause of climate change.

Sepa initially objected to Scotwell’s proposal on land 100 metres south-east of Cragton Villa in Rost Gardens, off The Causeway, due to the peat present.

But this was withdrawn after a survey concluded it did not meet the criteria for being a peat soil.

Instead, the land is considered ‘peaty’, and officers are urging councillors to accept the application when it comes to the planning and placemaking committee next week.

Scotlandwell homes could release ‘carbon-sink’

Portmoak Community Council said it was “extraordinary” that new houses would be built so close to Portmoak Moss, one of the few remaining raised bogs in central Scotland.

Here, the Woodland Trust is working to preserve the 12 hectares that remain.

Their objection said: “Within 100 metres, permission is being sought to destroy part of the same peat resource to build houses and release the current ‘carbon-sink’.”

Land south-east of Cragton Villa in Rost Gardens, off The Causeway, Scotlandwell, Kinross-shire.
Residents of Rost Gardens would lose their countryside view if the land is developed. Image: Google Street View

Other objectors raised similar concerns.

Andy Miller wrote: “It is known from the excavation and construction of the properties to the immediate north, that peat locally extends to approximately 4m thickness.”

Stewart Bonar added: “All the land to the south of Scotlandwell has large quantities of peat as evidenced by the amount that was removed to get a firm enough base to build on in Friar Place and Wellside.”

Charlotte Mackinnon submitted: “It is totally inappropriate and environmentally impractical to build on land which has a significant depth of underlying peat.”

Officers say land does not meet peat criteria

In February 2020 the Scottish Government announced a multi-annual investment in peatland restoration of more than £250 million up to 2030.

It also funds Nature Scotland’s Peatland ACTION programme to improve the condition of degraded peatlands across the country.

“Peatlands are one of Scotland’s largest degraded ecosystems,” the programme’s website said.

“When peatlands are degraded the benefits they bring are lost; in fact, they become sources of carbon instead of sinks – contributing to climate change rather than mitigating it.”

The council report said a ground investigation study tested organic matter at different depth horizons in the soil profile across the site.

It added: “The results…demonstrated that the soil organic content is less than 60% in all sampled depths and it was concluded that it does not meet the criteria for being a peat soil.

“It is instead an ‘organo-mineral’ or ‘peaty’ soil.

“On this basis, Sepa removed its objection and removed the requirement for a peat management plan.”

Councillors to decide on Kinross-shire plan

The application received a total of 15 objections.

Other concerns included road safety, pollution from woodburning stoves, flood risk from the River Leven and lack of off-road path link to the village school.

Perth’s councillors will decide the application on November 15.

More from Perth & Kinross

Jill Winternitz in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Christmas film shot in Fife and Perthshire to air this weekend - when and…
Mugstock festival is looking for a 2024 return.
Mugstock Festival seeks consent from Perth and Kinross Council to run event in 2024
Hotel workers stand outside Fisher's Hotel, pitlochry, surrounding general manager Brian Wishart who is holding the 4-star status from VisitScotland
Pitlochry hotel rises from ashes to celebrate four-star status
The glider crashed onto Bishop Hill near Kinross.
Glider pilot 'escapes serious injury' after crash near Kinross
Wendy Taylor.
Perthshire's Wendy Taylor laid to rest as family praise Storm Babet rescue efforts
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie wind turbine plan sparks anger among Dunning neighbours
Attila Sekerlioglu as a St Johnstone player and during his appearance at Slainte Bar, Perth on Saturday.
St Johnstone cult hero delights different kind of crowd on Perth return visit
Police at Stirling Road, Milnathort. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
Fife man appears in court accused of Milnathort serious assault
Newlyweds - Claire and Alasdair Macdonald with the Northern Lights.
Photographer reveals secrets of stunning shot of Northern Lights at Perthshire wedding
Rescue effort after glider crash at Bishop Hill, Kinnesswood.
Man taken to hospital after Perthshire glider crash

Conversation