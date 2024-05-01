No Perth Harbour closure bid submitted – 14 months after vote to axe it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

No Perth Harbour closure bid submitted – 14 months after vote to axe it

Perth and Kinross Council spent £84,000 to keep the doomed harbour open for just six boats.

By Morag Lindsay
Empty Perth Harbour quayside
Perth Harbour handled just six boats in the last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A formal bid has yet to be made to shut Perth Harbour – 14 months after the decision to axe it.

The admission comes after it emerged Perth and Kinross Council is spending £7,000 a month on keeping the doomed harbour open to commercial traffic.

That’s despite just six boats using it in the 12 months to March this year.

Councillors were told last week the £84,000-a-year bill was down to a delay in obtaining Holyrood permission to go ahead with the closure.

But now Transport Scotland has told The Courier the council has yet to even begin the formal process.

General view of Perth harbour
Perth Harbour.

A spokeperson said: “Transport Scotland has been in discussions with Perth Council officials regarding the requirements for Harbour Closure Orders.

“Once an application is formally submitted, notice will be advertised in local press and interested parties will have 42 days to consider making representations.

“All views will be fully considered before any decision on a Harbour Order application is made.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed that is the case.

“We have been liaising with Transport Scotland to progress to the mandatory 42-day public consultation on the closure of the harbour as soon as possible,” they added.

Perth Harbour: ‘financial wound that won’t stop bleeding’

Councillors voted to axe the harbour in February last year after hearing there was no longer sufficient demand for it.

Aerial view of Perth harbour
Perth Harbour.

Just six vessels used Perth Harbour between the decision to close it and March 31 2024.

However, the process has made slow progress.

The finance and resources committee was updated on the £84,000-a year cost of the delay last week.

Council leader Grant Laing said: “We’ve not been allowed to close it as yet.

“We have paid off the harbour master and depute harbour master and we’re having to employ them on an ad hoc basis at the moment.”

Director of economy, place and learning Alison Williams told the meeting the council had been in contact with Transport Scotland, and this was “chased up two weeks ago”.

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing earing yellow SNP rosette
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The council says it is required to keep the harbour open to commercial traffic until a closure order is granted.

It must also ensure it remains compliant with the requirements of the Port Marine Safety Code.

Liberal Democrat Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett branded the situation “ridiculous”, telling colleagues: “Perth Harbour is the financial wound that won’t stop bleeding.”

Perth Harbour glory days long gone

At the time of the closure decision, the harbour was estimated to support 54 jobs in Perth and Kinross and contribute £3.9m annually to the economy.

Black and white photo of large vessel docked at Perth Harbour in 1955
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

At its peak, in 1990, it managed more than 300 vessels per year.

However, this had plummeted to 21, leading to an operational deficit of £192,500 in the 2020-21 financial year.

In April 2021, officers put together a five-year business plan.

This calculated that 120 ships would be needed just to break even.

The 2023 report blamed external factors such as Covid-19, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, increased competition and market changes for the decline.

More from Perth & Kinross

An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Original price tag for new Perth leisure centre revealed in council emails
Four people standing outside Fisher's Hotel, Pitlochry
Pitlochry hotel to the rescue with new summer home for heritage centre
Firefighters after rescuing a child outside Fair City Munchkins nursery in Viewlands Terrace, Perth.
Child rescued after being locked in car outside Perth nursery
Large police presence, including armed and riot police, in Cromlix Road, Perth.
Man, 54, arrested after armed and riot police swarm Perth street
Officers are appealing for witnesses after the rural Perthshire break-in.
Jewellery and handbags worth at least £10k stolen in Perthshire break-in
A85 Drummond Street, Comrie
26-mile journey to get from one side of Comrie to the other during A85…
Parents holding placards protesting Perth college nursery closure plans
Families stage angry protest against UHI Perth nursery closure
Blair Davie
Perth singer songwriter wins Ivor Novello nomination aged just 23
Ari Husseini, from Iran, and protestors against the UK Government's Rwanda plans in Perth. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Perth asylum seekers in plea to remain in UK as Rwanda deportation efforts ramp…

Conversation