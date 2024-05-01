Dundee property agent expansion plans after business acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee property agent expansion plans after business acquisition

Dymock Properties has acquired Professional Propertay, expanding their portfolio of homes.

By Paul Malik
Director of Dymock Properties, Neil Dymock. Image: Dymock Properties Ltd
Director of Dymock Properties, Neil Dymock. Image: Dymock Properties Ltd

Dundee letting agency Dymock Properties has announced an expansion deal which has seen their housing portfolio increase by 33%.

The firm has taken over Professional Propertay after owners Dal and Laura Chima decided to hang-up their keys and retire.

Dymock Properties director Neil Dymock was approached by the couple to take on the business, and will add the 40 homes to their existing portfolio of around 120.

Neil established his Broughty Ferry business in 2022, after years in the sector working with Easy Lets.

The former Dundee High FP rugby captain was prompted to strive out for himself as he approached his 40th birthday.

Dymock Property acquires firm as retirements announced

Neil has seen his business grow in the two years since as the property and rental market takes its “crazy” path out of the pandemic restrictions and changes to legislation in Scotland’s rental market.

“I set-up Dymock Properties in 2022, on my birthday. I wanted to establish a company before I was 40, and see if I could go out on my own and succeed after 15 years working with EasyLets.

“It was, like most people in business, started by blind ambition and a desire to test myself.

“We have just acquired Professional Propertay Ltd, which was run by Dal and Laura Chima.

“They approached us asking if we would be interested in taking on their business, as they were looking to retire.

“They were looking for a trusted business, and like most letting agents in the city are paths had crossed several times.

“With this acquisition we add their 40 properties to our existing portfolio of 120.

“The property market is crazy at the moment, certainly in my years doing this I have never experienced anything like it.

“The average time we will have a rental available is around two weeks.

“There is a huge demand for two and three bedroom homes and flats.

“It is a combination of a lack of available properties and high demand.”

Legislation uncertainty

Neil predicts an exciting year ahead for the company, and pointed out the rental market was showing no sign of “slowing down”.

“Like every sector, property management was really impacted by Covid legislation,” he said.

“The unique legislation, which affected every part of our job, made things difficult.

“And now, with the uncertainty surrounding the Scottish Government, it remains unclear if the Green-led policies will be pushed through. These could cause continued restrictions in the rental market.

“But the next year is shaping up to be very interesting.

“The market is showing no sign of slowing down.

“Interest rates reducing, which they are predicted to do, will play a part in how things go.

“But we are gearing up for an exciting year ahead.”