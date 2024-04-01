Rent control plans ‘worst possible’ solution to fix housing crisis, says Dundee economics expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rent control plans ‘worst possible’ solution to fix housing crisis, says Dundee economics expert

Professor Morris Altman, from Dundee University, reacted as a national rent freeze ends.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.

Imposing rent controls to help struggling tenants would be the “worst possible” solution to fix the housing crisis, a Dundee economics expert warns.

Professor Morris Altman, a senior economics academic at Dundee University, is speaking out as a national rent freeze ends.

As of today, tenants no longer benefit from a temporary price cap which had limited increases to 3% each year.

Landlords can now raise rents by a maximum of 12%, since measures remain in place to stop even more eye-watering increases.

But in future, the Scottish Government wants to introduce rent controls which would temporarily cap prices in areas where they are deemed too high.

‘Stopgap measure’

Prof Altman said the proposed policy would be counterproductive.

He told us: “It’s the worst thing possible for Scotland, because Scotland needs a long-term solution.”

The expired rental freeze was introduced in October 2022 to combat soaring costs. It ended on Sunday night.

Even though it limited how much landlords could charge renters, costs continued to rise for new tenancies.

Last year, it was warned Dundee was in danger of becoming “completely unaffordable”.

We also revealed flatshare prices in the city soared by an extraordinary 33% in the space of a single year.

Dundee rental costs have soared.

Prof Altman said the government’s control plans would do little to solve the current high demand for housing.

“People are ending up on the streets because there’s no affordable housing. Rent controls are not going to help them,” he said.

What could help fix the crisis?

Key to bringing down rents is to vastly increase the available housing stock, he argues.

Recent data shows the number of new houses which saw construction either start or completed has fallen significantly in the past year.

“The first step is increasing the supply, but the question is, how do you increase that supply?” he added.

“That involves changing policy, it involves changing your perspective on land use.”

He believes cities such as Dundee should build much more cooperative housing, which is often cheaper since tenants are not paying out to private landlords.

However, Tenants’ group Living Rent say price caps would be a huge step forward.

Group secretary Aditi Jehangir also claimed renters’ lives would be improved in little ways, such as making it easier for them to keep pets and redecorate their homes.

He warned: “We know the landlord lobby will try to water down the bill at every step.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie. Image: PA

Landlords opposed the government’s rent freeze and reacted similarly to proposals which would cap how much they can charge.

John Blackwood, from the Scottish Association of Landlords, said the latest policy plan would “do nothing” to help.

What happens next?

The end of the rent freeze means lots of tenants will face much higher costs after 18 months of stability.

But the government has tweaked the process which allows tenants to appeal any significant rent rises.

Meanwhile, local councils can be asked by government to compile data on the state of the private rental sector.

They would then be expected to give recommendations to ministers on where controls to protect tenants might be needed – or revoked.

Scottish Government tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said: “A fairer, well-regulated rented sector is good for both tenants and landlords.

“Tenants benefit from improved conditions and security, while good responsible landlords will thrive when their good practice is recognised by regulation.”

