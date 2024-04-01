Arbroath youngsters losing football pitch battle against marauding rabbits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath youngsters losing football pitch battle against marauding rabbits

Council leisure trust Angus Alive admits it doesn't have the cash to keep rabbits at bay at local sports pitches.

By Graham Brown
The bare half way line on one of the Arbroath football pitches. Image: Paul Reid
The bare half way line on one of the Arbroath football pitches. Image: Paul Reid

Young Arbroath footballers are having to tackle their toughest opponents before even kicking a ball in anger on local pitches.

Rabbits have taken over pitches beside the town’s high school in a situation club coaches say is getting out of control.

And they fear it is only a matter of time before a young player suffers a serious injury tripping on a rabbit hole.

Arbroath Youth FC have to fill rabbit holes before every game at the High School pitches.
Arbroath Youth FC have to fill rabbit holes before every game at the High School pitches. Image: Paul Reid

Park chiefs say they are doing what they can to keep the pitches in good order.

But council leisure trust Angus Alive admits budget pressures are making it difficult to get the issue under control.

Regular complaints over state of Arbroath football pitches

Jonny Booth of Arbroath Youth FC said the committee regularly comes under fire over the state of the grass pitches.

“We have more than 500 players from age four to 17,” said Jonny.

“Coaches are going out and filling the rabbit holes before games but it is just a ridiculous situation now.

“We use the pitches all the time for training and matches.

Arbroath football pitches rabbit holes.
Rabbits are digging all over the Arbroath football pitches. Image: Paul Reid

“We’re paying good money to Angus Alive to use them.

“There are two 11-a-side, two 7-a-side and one 9-a-side pitches. The 7-a-side pitches are just dreadful.

“The high school pitches are definitely the worst.

“The athletics club train there too so they are facing the same problems.”

Arbroath athletics club pitch rabbit damage
Athletics club coach Glen Laskiewicz at the rabbit-infested long jump pit. Image: Paul Reid

“It feels like our committee is getting bombarded with complaints from parents but we are trying our best.

“We’ve noticed a real deterioration since Covid.

“We’ve sat down with the council and there’s always promises. But it’s still a real problem and it’s very frustrating.

“Is it going to take a bad accident when a kid goes over and breaks their ankle for it to be sorted?”

Angus Alive responds to pitches criticism

Angus Alive said rabbits are a costly menace.

“Although we want to provide anyone who uses the pitches at Arbroath Sports Centre with the best experience possible, rabbit holes in the area do cause a challenge for both Angus Alive and Angus Council for a range of reasons,” said a spokesperson.

“Angus Council have offered to leave containers for soil so that these rabbit holes can be filled by users after inspection to prevent risk of injury.

“This is not dissimilar to what is done in Montrose at Broomfield where there are similar challenges with rabbit holes.”

Arbroath football pitches rabbit damage.
Club officials say the state of the Arbroath pitches has deteriorated since Covid. Image: Paul Reid

They added: “Routine programme grass cuts and additional grass cuts take place, particularly with it being a high growth area.

“The grass is cut every two weeks between the end of March and end of October.

“And the pitches are lined every two weeks during the football season.

“Additional cuts in between are also undertaken if required.

“Like all public sector organisations at the moment, there are budgetary challenges to go further with regards to rabbit control which means we are limited to what we can do in terms of additional measures.”

