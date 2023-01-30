Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 30 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 30 2023, 12.02pm
Rental room prices have soared in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee rental room prices have soared by an extraordinary 33% in the space of a single year as tenants face the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.

Renters in the city searching for a new home on leading flatshare site SpareRoom faced the second highest increase in the UK, behind only Sunderland in north-east England.

The data – which showed an average room in Dundee now costs £587 – comes as the Scottish Government faces pressure over plans to continue capping rent rises.

The SNP and Greens introduced a price freeze to ban nearly all rent rises in October for six months to help tenants struggling to meet costs.

They confirmed earlier this month price increases will be capped at 3% after March and evictions will still be banned.

Critics warned the policy may encourage landlords to leave the sector and have instead encouraged the government to ramp up housebuilding.

What is SpareRoom?

SpareRoom is the biggest UK website where people can search for a flatshare in homes which are already being rented out.

Landlords also commonly advertise vacant properties on the site.

While rent increases have been blocked by Holyrood, there is no cap on what can be charged for an empty flat going on the market.

Statistics from SpareRoom showed the price rise in Dundee had been coupled with a 35% increase in demand for flats.

The city was measured against Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, along with towns and cities in England.

As of January 27, there was just less than one room available for every six people registered as searching in Dundee.

By contrast, in Glasgow and Edinburgh there was just under one room free for every two people hunting for a rental home.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen there were more flats available than the number of people searching for a room, despite soaring demand in the city.

‘Devastating blow’

Local politicians said the new figures were extremely worrying for tenants.

Dundee Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba said: “Rents being racked up by a third during the cost-of-living crisis is a devastating blow for hard pressed and poverty-stricken tenants.

“It’s clear from this finding that a complete rent freeze is needed until the permanent system of rental controls promised by the Scottish Government is introduced.”

Labour in Dundee previously fought for a full rent freeze for tenants in council houses to be extended beyond March.

Mercedes Villalba
Mercedes Villalba first proposed the rent freeze. Image: DC Thomson.

Party councillor Georgia Cruickshank said: “I think it is inconceivable that the private sector rents have risen so much.

“This will have the effect of pricing families, single people and students out of the private rental sector at a time when social housing and student accommodation is in short supply.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who is tenants’ rights chief, defended the government’s approach in Holyrood on Thursday.

He said there had been no decline in the number of rental homes available as a result of the price freeze.

Patrick Harvie
Patrick Harvie defended the rent freeze. Image: PA.

Mr Harvie told MSPs: “Since devolution the Scottish Housing Survey shows a very significant growth in private tenancies through a period of increased regulation.”

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith insisted the government’s rent freeze was not helping renters.

She said: “It’s all very well to say that it’s helping the cost of living situation, which it is, but it’s also creating some worrying reactions from landlords which are now hindering rather than helping the housing market.”

Her party colleague Miles Briggs warned Scotland has a “critical shortage of housing” which is creating increased demand in the rental sector.

