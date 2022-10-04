How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?

Tenants in Scotland will be protected from a cost-of-living crisis with an emergency rent freeze.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 4 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 4 2022, 5.05pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
A rent freeze across Scotland is set to be introduced.
A rent freeze across Scotland is set to be introduced.

Tenants in Scotland will be protected from a cost-of-living crisis with an emergency rent freeze.

The measure, being rushed through the Scottish Parliament, aims to cap how much landlords can charge people to stay in their homes while families struggle to pay bills.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a rent freeze and how does it work?

The emergency policy, expected to be passed on Thursday, means all rents in Scotland for existing tenants will be completely frozen until March 31.

Landlords will also be barred from evicting tenants without good reason until that date.

Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the plan on September 6 as part of her programme for government.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a rent freeze on September 6.

The freeze will be backdated to that day.

Any attempts from landlords to increase monthly costs after that date can then be ignored by tenants.

What does it mean for renters?

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said the emergency policy would help people “stabilise” their housing costs.

Patrick Harvie said the policy will help tenants.

Campaign group Living Rent has warned current rental price rises are unsustainable for families already struggling.

Until now, there has been nothing to stop landlords from increasing how much they charge despite the cost crisis.

However, the rent freeze could leave new tenants vulnerable since property owners can still increase rates for vacant homes.

What does it mean for landlords?

The price freeze could lead to a shortage of rentals if landlords sell up and leave the sector, as some have warned.

Industry groups claim some landlords are also struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis and need increased income to make ends meet.

John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said there had been confusion and uncertainty over the policy.

In Holyrood on October 4, he said: “Landlords have been leaving the sector, we do have evidence of that.”

He said many investors looking to enter the rental market decided to pull out when the first minister announced her plan to cap charges.

Why do we need a rent freeze now?

Rents across Scotland have risen at unprecedented rates in recent years and have shown little sign of slowing down.

Caroline Crawley, from Living Rent, said: “It’s just truly unaffordable. It’s unsustainable for anyone to be able to put up with these kinds of prices.”

She said one renter in Dundee was forced to leave their home and move into someone’s living room after their rent was increased by 20%.

In May, it was revealed prices in the city had drawn level with Aberdeen after rising dramatically.

Mercedes Villalba
Mercedes Villalba first proposed the rent freeze.

The rent freeze scheme was first proposed by Dundee-based Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba as a means to tackle the problem.

She wants the policy backdated to June when it was first discussed.

What happens next?

The rent freeze is due to end on March 31 next year – but it could be extended beyond then if tenants are still struggling with costs.

SNP and Green ministers will reserve the powers to extend the emergency policy for another 12 months if necessary.

However, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said this could be “hugely damaging” for tenants in social housing.

The Scottish Government announced plans to explore introducing permanent rent controls by 2026 after last year’s Holyrood election.

