Home Politics Scottish politics

Emergency rent freeze should be backdated by months, claims Dundee MSP

The Scottish Government is facing calls to backdate an emergency rent freeze plan to June in an attempt to protect tenants facing a cost-of-living crisis.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 21 2022, 9.52am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon announced two weeks ago a cap would be introduced to stop landlords increasing housing costs for six months while families struggle to pay bills.

It would be effective from the date it was announced, September 6.

But Labour’s Mercedes Villalba – who proposed a similar scheme earlier this summer – says renters need more certainty.

She called for government minister Patrick Harvie to spell out a timetable for action.

And she argues the temporary cap should cover tenants whose costs were pushed up already in the past two months.

In June, SNP and Green ministers rejected the Dundee-based MSP’s initial demand to bring in an emergency measure for renters.

Patrick Harvie MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens.

Many landlords oppose the move. Some claimed they will take their vacant properties off the market.

In response to Ms Villalba, Mr Harvie said the rent freeze should be effective from when it was first announced.

‘Review points’

He said: “We will shape the emergency response with the intention of ensuring that rents are effectively frozen from the date of the announcement and work at pace to agree expedited processes to deliver any legislation necessary to achieve this.

“Given the huge uncertainty as to what the coming period holds, we intend to build in review points and consider carefully whether and how any measures might be extended beyond the initial period.”

The Scottish Government’s £3 billion cost of living package aimed at helping struggling households will also include a ban on evicting tenants.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking in Holyrood two weeks ago, the first minister admitted “immediate action” was needed to help renters.

Ministers have committed to strengthening tenants’ rights during this parliament and plan to explore introducing rent controls by 2026.

But critics such as Ms Villalba have repeatedly warned much more drastic action is needed in advance of this to protect households in the long-term.

