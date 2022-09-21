Why ‘dogged’ Fife stroke survivor will not accept dodgy dropped kerbs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poorly-installed dropped kerbs are stopping disabled people from getting out and about, according to a Fife campaigner and stroke survivor.

Balmullo resident Robert West, 62, is calling for a national standard for dropped kerbs to help people with mobility issues travel more freely.

Robert used to be an offshore driller, but a devastating stroke left him permanently disabled. He now uses a mobility scooter when leaving his home.

And having to rely on dropped kerbs in order to cross the roads in his village opened his eyes to a wider problem.

“I strongly felt that disabled access along many streets in the Fife area, and indeed nationwide, was inadequate due to a distinct lack of or inadequately dropped kerbs.”

Disabled access campaign

Working with local Lib Dem councillor Jonny Tepp, he raised a complaint about disabled access in his village.

As a result, Fife Council installed a dropped kerb near his home to what he says is the desired standard.

The kerb is “flush” with the road – which is what Robert says should happen every time.

But not all six dropped kerbs installed in Balmullo this financial year meet that standard.

And Robert says lack of, or inadequate, dropped kerbs is not a problem peculiar to Fife, but one which affects people nationally.

Even a small elevation can cause problems for people with mobility issues, he says.

“For me personally, this does not represent an insurmountable problem as I still retain reasonable upper body strength and I have a lightweight scooter.

“So I can manoeuvre my scooter over a kerb, albeit with some difficulty.

“However, for a wheelchair user, this can often be an insurmountable problem.”

He adds that often wheelchair users have to “backtrack” to find a crossing point.

“For a wheelchair user, with limited strength and endurance, this can be a major inconvenience”.

What next for Robert’s campaign?

“My intention is to highlight the issues of lack of dropped kerbs and inadequate disabled parking.”

Robert wants to see “an adequate legal standard adopted.”

He adds: “The present standard often results in disabled people being exposed to dangers from traffic.”

Councillor Tepp says although a number of dropped kerbs had been added by the council, “clearly there is much more to do across Fife as Robert’s campaign shows”.

Robert has been in touch with council transport spokesperson, Labour councillor Altany Craik, and local Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie.

Councillor Craik pledged to work with council officers to make design improvements to dropped kerbs.

“I’m grateful to Robert for being so dogged about this,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Mr Rennie, the Lib Dem MSP for North East Fife, says: “It must be incredibly frustrating to be stuck on a pavement or on a road because of the lack of dropped kerbs in the right places.

“I will work with Councillor Craik and Robert to make sure we make this better.”

Martin Kingham is Fife Council’s roads network service manager.

He is urging anyone encountering access issues on the region’s pavements to get in touch via the council’s website.

“We do our best to make sure that our roads and pavements are accessible and we can help if anyone is having difficulty negotiating kerbs where they need to cross.”