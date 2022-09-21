Why ‘dogged’ Fife stroke survivor will not accept dodgy dropped kerbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why ‘dogged’ Fife stroke survivor will not accept dodgy dropped kerbs

By Aileen Robertson
September 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 21 2022, 6.26am
Fife kerb
Robert West wants to see a national standard adopted for dropped kerbs.

Poorly-installed dropped kerbs are stopping disabled people from getting out and about, according to a Fife campaigner and stroke survivor.

Balmullo resident Robert West, 62, is calling for a national standard for dropped kerbs to help people with mobility issues travel more freely.

Robert used to be an offshore driller, but a devastating stroke left him permanently disabled. He now uses a mobility scooter when leaving his home.

And having to rely on dropped kerbs in order to cross the roads in his village opened his eyes to a wider problem.

“I strongly felt that disabled access along many streets in the Fife area, and indeed nationwide, was inadequate due to a distinct lack of or inadequately dropped kerbs.”

Disabled access campaign

Working with local Lib Dem councillor Jonny Tepp, he raised a complaint about disabled access in his village.

As a result, Fife Council installed a dropped kerb near his home to what he says is the desired standard.

Robert with Councillor Jonny Tepp at the dropped kerb installed after a complaint was raised with the council.

The kerb is “flush” with the road – which is what Robert says should happen every time.

But not all six dropped kerbs installed in Balmullo this financial year meet that standard.

And Robert says lack of, or inadequate, dropped kerbs is not a problem peculiar to Fife, but one which affects people nationally.

Even a small elevation can cause problems for people with mobility issues, he says.

Kerbs not flush with the road can cause problems for wheelchair users.

“For me personally, this does not represent an insurmountable problem as I still retain reasonable upper body strength and I have a lightweight scooter.

“So I can manoeuvre my scooter over a kerb, albeit with some difficulty.

“However, for a wheelchair user, this can often be an insurmountable problem.”

He adds that often wheelchair users have to “backtrack” to find a crossing point.

“For a wheelchair user, with limited strength and endurance, this can be a major inconvenience”.

What next for Robert’s campaign?

“My intention is to highlight the issues of lack of dropped kerbs and inadequate disabled parking.”

Robert wants to see “an adequate legal standard adopted.”

He adds: “The present standard often results in disabled people being exposed to dangers from traffic.”

Councillor Tepp says although a number of dropped kerbs had been added by the council, “clearly there is much more to do across Fife as Robert’s campaign shows”.

Robert out and about in Balmullo.

Robert has been in touch with council transport spokesperson, Labour councillor Altany Craik, and local Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie.

Councillor Craik pledged to work with council officers to make design improvements to dropped kerbs.

“I’m grateful to Robert for being so dogged about this,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Mr Rennie, the Lib Dem MSP for North East Fife, says: “It must be incredibly frustrating to be stuck on a pavement or on a road because of the lack of dropped kerbs in the right places.

“I will work with Councillor Craik and Robert to make sure we make this better.”

Martin Kingham is Fife Council’s roads network service manager.

He is urging anyone encountering access issues on the region’s pavements to get in touch via the council’s website.

“We do our best to make sure that our roads and pavements are accessible and we can help if anyone is having difficulty negotiating kerbs where they need to cross.”

