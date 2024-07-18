Fife pavement parking ban could be delayed until 2025 amid fears many streets won’t cope

The pavement parking ban is likely to be delayed Fife until next year amid fears hundreds of streets won’t cope.

The Scottish Government legislation came into force in December and is already implemented elsewhere, including Dundee, Angus and Stirling.

But Fife is one of several areas yet to enforce it and there is no start date on the horizon.

Council officers are still assessing scores of roads across the region to ascertain which will be exempt from the new rules.

And the work is likely to take months to complete.

Strategic planning spokesperson Altany Craik said: “Unfortunately, geography is against us and some of our streets will not cope at all.

“You’ll not get bin lorries or fire engines down them.”

‘Folk in Fife should not be kept waiting’ for pavement parking ban

The pavement parking ban also gives councils the power to stop double parking and parking at dropped kerbs, and issue £100 fines for any breaches.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell has urged Fife Council to urgently set a date for full implementation.

He said: “Our pavements and footways are for all of us.

“Yet, all over the country there are drivers who seem to think they can park wherever they want.

“Parking on pavements, blocking dropped kerbs and double parking is not just dangerous, but also stops folk with prams or mobility issues from being able to walk or wheel safely.

“Folk in Fife should not be kept waiting for safer streets.”

‘No promises’ on start date

Mr Craik said he shares some of the MSP’s frustrations.

But the Labour councillor added: “The bill is well-minded but implementation is the hard part.

“We need to make sure communities can still function. Then there’s the issue of how to enforce it, which was never thought about in the bill frankly.

“We’d rather take communities with us than create difficulties for everyone.

“And it’s better to get it right than be forever tinkering with it.

“We’re making our way forward without giving any promises as to when. It will be into next year, to be honest.”