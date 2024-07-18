Developer slashes Forfar housing bid from 50 affordable homes to 8 luxury properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Developer slashes Forfar housing bid from 50 affordable homes to 8 luxury properties

The site at Lour Road has been the subject of two planning applications for more than 40 homes, both of which were later withdrawn.

By Graham Brown
A design images of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe
A design images of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe

A developer has dropped affordable housing plans for an overgrown Forfar market garden site to bring forward a bid for eight luxury homes.

Edinburgh-based Cullross has twice pulled the plug on proposals for the land at Lour Road.

The site is a one-time nursery beside the former Beech Hill residential home.

It belonged to Angus Council but was put on the market several years ago.

Housing pl;ans for former market garden in Forfar.
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Supplied

In 2017, the council was offered £350,000 for the 3.5 acre site. But the deal was dependent on planning permission and never concluded.

Cullross subsequently bought the land and in January 2023 submitted plans for 49 affordable homes.

But those drew a host of local objections.

There were concerns over possible flooding and wildlife habitat.

And objectors said there could be impact on mourners at Newmonthill cemetery adjacent to the site.

The scheme was withdrawn and Cullross later submitted a scaled back plan for 44 affordable houses. It said the new layout reflected community concerns.

In April this year it was also dropped.

Plan for detached luxury houses

The company has now completely changed its plans for the use of the site with an eight-home layout.

It features seven new-build four and five-bedroom detached houses.

Cullross say the latest bid answers concerns Angus Council had about the scale and density of the previous plans.

Lour Road housing development planned for Forfar.
The planned layout of the luxury homes at Lour Road. Image: Cullross

“By decreasing the number of units, we aim to create a more harmonious integration with the existing neighbourhood,” they say.

And the proposal includes the re-development of an existing house on the corner of the site into a four-bedroom property.

The entrance which serves Beech Hill Court sheltered housing would be used for access.

Angus planners will make a decision on the application in due course.

More from Angus & The Mearns

missing sheep angus
Drone called in to find nine sheep still missing in Angus after 24-hour search
Progress at Guthrie Port roundabout in A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Drone footage reveals latest steps in Arbroath's £14m active travel project
11
Former naval officer Alex Coull who lives in Montrose, says information was removed to avoid arguments.
Scottish Government accused of withholding important information from report on Montrose coastal erosion
2
Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?
The duckling found with a hook lodged in its mouth at Keptie Pond in Arbroath.
Council slams fishing at Arbroath's Keptie Pond after duckling found with hook lodged in…
Angus missing sheep
Baaa-d day for Angus breeder as 16 sheep go on a two-mile wander
Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie outside the shop which could no be converted into flats. Image: Ron Cathro
World's best pie shop could be turned into Angus flats
Does part of the Montrose erosion solution lie at the port entrance? Image: Montrose Port Authority
Can sand from mouth of the River South Esk help save Montrose from the…
7
Gerard Hall sits on a prominent site in Monifieth. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Go ahead for house conversion of 142-year-old Monifieth church hall
Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell replicate the 1974 shot at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Supplied
Angus brothers re-create steam engine picture 50 years on at Glamis Extravaganza

Conversation