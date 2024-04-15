Developer drops Forfar affordable homes bid for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer drops Forfar affordable homes bid for second time

Last year Edinburgh-based Cullross submitted an application for more than 40 houses on a former town nursery site.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Supplied
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Supplied

The developer behind plans for almost 50 new affordable Forfar homes has pulled the plan for a second time.

In May 2023, Edinburgh-based Cullross lodged an application with Angus Council for the site off Lour Road.

The land is an old market garden site beside the former Beech Hill residential home.

Angus Council was offered £350,000 for the ground in 2017.

Forfar affordable housing site at Lour Road.
The site is between Lour Road and Forfar cemetery. Image: Supplied

But the deal hinged on the granting of planning permission and did not go ahead.

The 3.5 acre site adjoining Forfar day care centre was then snapped up by affordable housing developer Cullross.

The company originally submitted a scheme for 49 houses in January 2023.

However, the application was withdrawn a few months later.

And in May 2023 the firm put forward scaled back plans for 44 homes.

Cullross said the changes reflected community concerns.

It followed objections centred around ecology, flood protection and the removal of trees on the site.

And the alterations included a reduction in the height of the houses.

The plan featured one, two and three-bedroom homes.

The developer said it hoped to create a micro-community for residents and meet local demand for affordable housing.

Now, Cullross has again withdrawn the proposal for the land bordering Forfar cemetery.

It is not known at this stage if another application for the site will come forward.

