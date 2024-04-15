Developer drops Forfar affordable homes bid for second time

The developer behind plans for almost 50 new affordable Forfar homes has pulled the plan for a second time.

In May 2023, Edinburgh-based Cullross lodged an application with Angus Council for the site off Lour Road.

The land is an old market garden site beside the former Beech Hill residential home.

Angus Council was offered £350,000 for the ground in 2017.

But the deal hinged on the granting of planning permission and did not go ahead.

The 3.5 acre site adjoining Forfar day care centre was then snapped up by affordable housing developer Cullross.

The company originally submitted a scheme for 49 houses in January 2023.

However, the application was withdrawn a few months later.

And in May 2023 the firm put forward scaled back plans for 44 homes.

Cullross said the changes reflected community concerns.

It followed objections centred around ecology, flood protection and the removal of trees on the site.

And the alterations included a reduction in the height of the houses.

The plan featured one, two and three-bedroom homes.

The developer said it hoped to create a micro-community for residents and meet local demand for affordable housing.

Now, Cullross has again withdrawn the proposal for the land bordering Forfar cemetery.

It is not known at this stage if another application for the site will come forward.