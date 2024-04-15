Sam Hickey Olympic dream over as Dundee boxing hero exits GB Boxing

Dundee fighter Sam Hickey has revealed his departure from GB Boxing, ending his dream of competing at the Olympics.

The 24-year-old – who won Commonwealth Games gold as a middleweight (75kg) in Birmingham in 2022 – took to Instagram to update fans on his “new chapter”.

Revamped weight classes introduced ahead of Paris 2024 later this year meant the Lochee boxer had to make his mark in the 80kg division to have a shot at making the squad.

But Hickey looks set to enter the paid ranks after his GB exit.

He wrote: “Moving up in weight is hard task in itself but moving up is even harder when it’s not natural and in such short space of time.

“Always had a dream of being an Olympian but it’s the cards you’re dealt with in sport and you just need to roll with the punches.

“With all this going on I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the GB setup and take on the next phase of my career.”

‘Bigger and better’

The former St John’s High School pupil thanked the coaches who had been influential during his days in the non-paid ranks – including brothers Jerry and Andy Howett at Lochee Amateur Boxing Club.

Hickey also reserved a special mention for dad Darren, adding: “I’ve achieved a lot in boxing over the years – around 120 fights and plenty of major medals.

“It’s only going to get bigger and better…representing my city Dundee and my country.

“This is just the start. Massive shout out to family, girlfriend and friends…especially my old man.

“None of this would have happened if he didn’t take me down to the gym when I was a kid.”