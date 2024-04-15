LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty handled Dundee pitch fiasco better than Rangers boss Philippe Clement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty handled Dundee pitch fiasco better than Rangers boss Philippe Clement

The Dark Blues celebrated a place in the top six this weekend.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates with fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates with fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee deserve their place in the Premiership’s top six.

The league table, as they say, does not lie.

It is a massive achievement for the club, one that wasn’t expected at the start of the season.

And there has been nothing lucky about it – they have won more points in 32 games than Hibs and the rest of the bottom six have managed in 33.

There has been a resilience about Tony Docherty’s team this season.

Docherty on the Pittodrie pitch at full-time on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

If they have a setback, they respond really well.

Response

Dundee did that at the weekend.

Not only from letting their lead slip against Motherwell the previous week, but also from the days leading up to the Aberdeen trip.

Every man and his dog seemed to be taking a pot shot at the Dark Blues over their pitch.

Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS

The club had to take it all on the chin, it is their pitch after all.

The players and their manager handled it all perfectly, though.

They responded on the park and showed what a good team has been built at Dens.

Philippe Clement

Docherty certainly handled the whole pitch debacle better than his counterparts.

Other managers haven’t handled it so well and you can see it in the results.

Docherty kept the focus only on the football.

He kept a distance between all the unimportant stuff, stuck to the stuff that really mattered – and got the job done.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement. Image: SNS

Other managers should take note.

Philippe Clement even admitted in his post-match comments after losing at Ross County that the focus from Rangers had slipped.

I wrote in a previous column, when the first Dundee-Rangers game was called off, that I didn’t buy Clement’s gripe about the lack of communication from Dundee and it affecting his preparations.

The lesson there is one most managers will know – you prepare normally up until the point the game is called off.

Ross County

I don’t see Dundee’s pitch being a reason for Rangers losing focus.

If anything, the team should have been fresher for avoiding a midweek game on a heavy surface.

Rangers are a big enough club and have such quality in their side that they shouldn’t let things like that get to them.

Rangers fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ross County. Image: SNS
Rangers fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ross County. Image: SNS

It was a strange admission from the Rangers manager.

Dundee players had the same sort of preparations ahead of the weekend but still managed to get the result they needed.

Full credit to Tony Docherty, he’s built a team with real balance to it.

Normally newly-promoted sides concentrate on their defence and play cautiously.

But this Dundee side play some really nice stuff.

Now they have achieved top six, they’ll be able to attract even better players next term.

There are still six games to go, though, and fifth place is in their sights.

I don’t see any players in that squad easing off now.

First up, this Rangers clash could be feisty – it’s a great chance for the Dee to show what they can do.

More from Dundee FC

All focus on Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers: What's going to happen ahead of third attempt to play Dens…
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Dee earn slice of redemption at Pittodrie
Dundee star Luke McCowan has some fun after week of controversy over waterlogged Dens pitch.
12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will 'attack' top-six challenge as he hails 'magnificent' fans
5
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as Dee celebrate top-six achievement
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
5 memorable Dundee moments at Aberdeen - from Claudio Caniggia to Leigh Griffiths and…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is preparing his side to face Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
'Advantage' Dundee in top-6 battle as Tony Docherty gives team news for crunch Aberdeen…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Have Dundee and John Nelms been outmanoeuvred in furore over Rangers game…
4
Isla Fisher won hearts at Dens Park in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Isla Fisher end up in Dundee FC strip in front of 3,000…

Conversation