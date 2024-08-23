EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is the perfect representation of Scottish golf and Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is the perfect representation of Scottish golf and Scots

The 54-year-old golfer is competing in her last Open.

Catriona Matthew on day one of her last Open.
Catriona Matthew on day one of her last Open. Image: SNS.
By Eve Muirhead

Catriona Matthew has become the latest golfing great to choose the Old Course at St Andrews as the venue for an Open farewell.

Scotland’s most famous course and Scotland’s most successful golfer of recent times – this week is the perfect time and place to wave goodbye to the biggest tournament Catriona won in a glittering career.

Let’s hope it’s on Sunday rather than Friday but, in the bigger picture when you look at her reputation in golf, it won’t really matter how many rounds she plays or what scores she posts.

I’m going to St Andrews on Friday and Saturday and fingers crossed I get the chance to see her hit a few shots.

Catriona is 54 and knows that her days of competing to win at the very top are behind her.

But she still gets as nervous on the first tee as she ever did, which shows how much playing well means to her.

Merely taking part in 30 Opens in a row is an achievement in itself.

Catriona Matthew hits a drive on the Old Course.
Catriona Matthew hits a drive on the Old Course. Image: SNS.

Her 2009 victory, added to four titles on the American LPGA Tour and six in Europe, adds up to an incredible career.

But there’s no doubt that Catriona’s contribution to the Solheim Cup and, specifically, captaining Europe to home and away wins has elevated her status.

She’s been a once in a generation leader.

Catriona combined aura – which you can only get by achieving great things as a player – with real tactical insight and calm decision-making.

The GB&I amateurs who she will be captaining in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale next week should be like sponges, soaking up every bit of advice they can glean.

That will be a career improvement experience money can’t buy.

Catriona is a perfect representation of Scotland as country – she doesn’t go seeking headlines or the spotlight and lets her achievements speak for themselves.

You can be sure she’ll continue to give a lot back to the game of golf and to try and help young Scottish players follow in her footsteps.

You get swamped with facts and figures when you’re at an Olympics but one of the most eye-catching was the high percentage of female athletes who are mums.

Britain had a record, nine, in Paris.

And they brought home eight medals between them.

Amber Rutter won silver just three months after giving birth, which was amazing!

Great Britain's Amber Rutter with son Tommy and her silver medal from the women's skeet shooting after they arrived back in London.
Great Britain’s Amber Rutter with son Tommy and her silver medal from the women’s skeet shooting after they arrived back in London. Image: PA.

It’s great to see that women’s football is starting to grasp that the days of having to sacrifice a career to be a mother are disappearing.

AC Milan have become the first club in Europe to guarantee contract renewals for players who become pregnant in the last year of their deals.

And they’re not alone in realising that providing childcare is a big part of getting the best out of their footballers.

There are so many examples of mums being better as athletes after they have had children than before.

I’ve seen it plenty of times in curling.

The women come back with new motivation and perspective when they’ve got family to drive them on and to give them a healthy sport-life balance.

It’s only right that governing bodies and employers take away as many hurdles as possible.

